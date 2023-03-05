Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
How to watch and stream the NFL combine on Sunday

By Jon Heath,

4 days ago
On-field drills at the 2023 NFL combine will conclude on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The fourth and final day of workouts will feature running backs and offensive linemen.

Sunday’s workouts will begin at 1 p.m. ET and live coverage of the drills will begin right away on NFL Network. Fans can stream the combine on fuboTV (try it free).

Notable drills at the combine include the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the broad jump, the three-cone drill and the bench press (players max out their reps on 225 pounds).

Following the conclusion of this year’s combine, NFL free agency, which is set to begin on March 13, is up next.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton were in attendance at the combine and they will now turn their attention toward free agency. In addition to free agency, the Broncos will also be busy attending pro days in the coming weeks leading up to April’s NFL draft.

