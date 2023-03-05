Open in App
Lakeland, TN
The Daily Memphian

Lakeland leaders eye measures to address crime

By Michael Waddell,

4 days ago

In response to escalating crime and concern for the future, Lakeland officials want to see the local justice system get tougher on repeat offenders, including juveniles.

On Thursday, March 2, the suburb’s Board of Commissioners discussed strategies to encourage county, state, and federal officials to eliminate cashless bonds and toughen consequences for repeat offenders. The discussion in a commission work session was presented by Commissioner Michele Dial.

Lakeland does not operate its own police department. The suburb relies on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement within its city limits. A new SCSO substation is planned for Lakeland, and the city is in the process of determining where it will be located .

Dial cited recent comments from Bill Gibbons, Shelby County Crime Commission president, about the need for a “sense of urgency” related to the increase in juvenile crime.

“They are being caught with the monitoring devices on them, which means they’ve been caught, released and re-caught committing crimes,” Dial said.

Approximately 44 cars are stolen every day in Memphis primarily by juveniles, according to the Memphis Police Department. It has also become a major problem in Lakeland, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dial went on to note that some violent criminals are given low bonds and released back on the streets early.

“It doesn’t seem like our justice system is serving us very well,” said Dial, who suggested Lakeland Mayor Josh Roman (who was not at Thursday’s meeting) take the item to his next quarterly municipal mayors’ meeting. “Because this is everywhere. It’s Collierville. It’s Bartlett. It’s Germantown. The police force is not a deterrent for these people that keep committing these crimes over and over.

“It’s time for us to at least exert some authority by getting somebody’s attention that we aren’t happy about what’s happening in this county and that we don’t feel that people that are caught have any consequences.”

Adding to the concern is a potential agenda item for the next Shelby County Commission meeting calling for the removal of special forces of the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, including fugitive apprehension, gangs, narcotics and undercover units.

“To reduce the special forces I know might be in direct relation to what has happened with Tyre Nichols...but we need to get involved with that because we do not want to lose proactive policing,” said Dial, who was told about the possible county ordinance by County Commissioner Mick Wright who represents Lakeland .

Commissioner Connie McCarter supported Dial’s position, bringing up the need to look into having more Neighborhood Watch groups in Lakeland.

“We can have all the grandest plans. We can have all the wonderful developments, but if we don’t have a safe city where people...feel comfortable walking the beautiful trails that we want to develop, then we don’t have anything,” McCarter said.

City Commissioner Wesley Wright remains concerned about escalating crime and the possibility of more in the future in Lakeland if the problems are not brought under control. He pushed for the installation of Flock Safety cameras in Lakeland three years ago.

“I think the undercover thing is needed. I think the other special forces are needed,” he said.

Ultimately Commissioner Jim Atkinson suggested City Manager Michael Walker work with Roman to come up with a resolution to meet with the other municipal mayors to jointly respond to the county ordinance, which could be on the county commission’s March 8 agenda.

Thursday’s meeting was the final regularly scheduled work session for the BOC. Last month, the board approved a change from holding one regular meeting and one work session each month to simply having two regular meetings.

