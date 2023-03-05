Two of governor’s proposed grants raise questions about conflicts of interest

Two proposed grants in Gov. Bill Lee’s 2024 budget proposal are drawing questions about conflicts of interest.

Lee suggested $100 million for anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers, one of which he co-founded.

He also is recommending a $2.2 million grant to the Niswonger Foundation, an educational nonprofit founded by Scott Niswonger, who has contributed thousands of dollars to Lee’s campaign.

Lee defended both grants. His spokeswoman Jade Byers justified the Niswonger Foundation grant by saying the foundation’s relationship with the state predates Lee. She also said Lee had taken steps to avoid the appearance of impropriety regarding the crisis pregnancy center grants.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, is a member of the legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee, which reviews no-bid contracts for conflicts. ( AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

But state Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville), a member of the legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee, which reviews no-bid contracts for conflicts, said those steps don’t go far enough.

“It seems to me that Bill Lee’s administration does this to a very questionable degree,” she said in an interview. She said it’s likely there are far more than two “questionable” grants in the budget.

Bruce Oppenheimer, a political science professor at Vanderbilt University, said both grants appear to benefit the governor’s allies.

“Whether it’s appropriate or not in terms of policy, it looks suspicious,” Oppenheimer said.

Officials must avoid ‘Giving preferential treatment to any person’

Neither of these proposed grants violates any state law; the law requires disclosure of financial interests, but does not define specific conflicts.

Executive branch employees’ ethical conduct is guided by Lee’s second executive order .

Part of that order states:

“Each employee shall avoid any action, whether or not specifically prohibited by statute, regulation, or this Order, which might result in or create the appearance of:

a. Using public office for private gain;

b. Giving preferential treatment to any person;

c. Impeding government efficiency or economy;

d. Losing complete independence or impartiality;

e. Making a government decision outside of official channels; or

f. Affecting adversely the confidence of the public in the integrity of the government.”

Through staffers, three prominent Republicans either declined to comment or said they were not available: Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixson), who chairs the Senate Finance Committee; Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain), who chairs the House Finance Committee; and Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), who co-chairs the Joint Fiscal Review Committee.

The Tennessee Ethics Commission declined to comment, saying it doesn’t play a role in the budget process.

Oppenheimer said conflicts of interest are more common in states controlled by one party, because lawmakers are reluctant to criticize allies.

“ Whether it’s appropriate or not in terms of policy, it looks suspicious. ”

Bruce Oppenheimer

Vanderbilt University

Conflicts are often enabled, Oppenheimer said, by “a legislature that’s not going to question it.”

“There’s very little reason for Republicans in the legislature to want to embarrass the governor,” he said.

Crisis pregnancy centers

Lee is proposing $100 million in grants through the Department of Finance and Administration Office of Criminal Justice Programs for crisis pregnancy centers, which counsel pregnant women against getting abortions.

The budget states that the office “secures, distributes, manages, and evaluates federal and state grant funds for criminal justice programs, such as Stop Violence Against Women, Family Violence Act, Victims of Crimes Act, and Rural Domestic Violence.”

Lee co-founded Nashville’s Hope Clinic for Women, which is perhaps the most prominent such center in Middle Tennessee. He’s listed as a founder on the clinic’s website, and his spokeswoman said his name was removed from the advisory board, which is distinct from the board of directors.

“Gov. Lee stepped down from the Hope Clinic Board of Directors prior to 2003, nearly two decades before taking office in 2019,” spokeswoman Byers said. “Like many faith-based nonprofits, Hope Clinic has an ‘advisory board,’ which is simply a list of former board members and prominent supporters who currently have no active role in the organization. To prevent confusion, Hope Clinic has removed the governor’s name from this list.”

No individual clinics are listed as line items in the budget, meaning they would have to apply for funds. But there is more than enough funding to go around. Tennessee has about 60 such centers, according to the Crisis Pregnancy Center Map .

The Hope Clinic for Women brought in less than $1.1 million in total revenue in 2020, according to its tax filing. Life Choices of Memphis (which is separate from Choices - Memphis Center for Reproductive Health), by comparison, had revenue of just over $1.7 million in 2021. Most have revenue under or around $1 million per year.

‘The Foundation does not seek funding from the general public’

The grant to the Niswonger Foundation, which is based in East Tennessee, is for $2.17 million and would be awarded through the Tennessee Department of Education.

Lee’s proposed budget states the purpose of the fund is “to provide non-recurring funding for post-secondary and career readiness, workforce readiness, and capacity building.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) speaks to reporters on Nov. 15, 2022. In September his PAC received $5,000 from Scott Niswonger. (Ian Round/The Daily Memphian file)

Scott Niswonger, who made a fortune in aviation, and his wife, Nikki Niswonger, have given thousands to Tennessee politicians, with Lee being one of their top recipients.

He and his wife each gave Lee the maximum $4,300 for both the 2022 primary and general elections, totaling $17,200. The two gave a total of $10,000 in the fall of 2018 during Lee’s first campaign. Scott Niswonger also gave $5,000 to Lt. Gov. Randy McNally’s (R-Oak Ridge) PAC in September.

Last year, the foundation endorsed Lee’s new school funding formula, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement.

The foundation’s total revenue for the fiscal year ending in June 2022 was $9.93 million according to an independent audit. More than $7.4 million of that came from federal grants.

The audit also states, “The Foundation does not seek funding from the general public and, in the past, the vast majority of contributions have been from their primary benefactor, Mr. Scott M. Niswonger.”

Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation, praised the governor’s “visionary leadership” and did not address questions about whether the grant represents a conflict of interest.

“The greatest opportunity for our children to have a quality educational experience will come from a commitment to partnerships,” Dishner wrote in a statement. “The Niswonger Foundation is willing and committed to put our hands in the work of creating strong futures for Tennessee’s students.”

Byers, Lee’s spokeswoman, did not specifically address the question about conflicts of interest, saying the foundation has worked with the state for a long time.

“The Governor is committed to strengthening workforce readiness and post-secondary success, particularly across our state’s rural communities, and the Niswonger Foundation is just one example of several public-private partnerships that are making life better for Tennesseans. We appreciate the foundation’s meaningful work to benefit students throughout East Tennessee.”

McNally’s spokesman also defended the grant.

“The Niswonger grant is not unprecedented in any way. There are many examples over the years, both as direct appropriations outlined in the budget and as grants distributed by various executive departments,” spokesman Adam Kleinheider stated. “Lt. Governor McNally does not personally see any conflict as the foundation does work that benefits the state and its people. But that’s what the committee process is for. Any potential conflicts can be brought to light and discussed during the budget process later this session.”

Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol), who chairs the Senate Education Committee, praised the Niswonger Foundation and said he has no problem with the grant. But when asked whether the grant is a conflict, he said, “I think they are valid questions.”

“I don’t think somebody should be penalized, frankly, because they made a contribution,” Lundberg said in an interview.

Asked if they are receiving special treatment because of those contributions, Lundberg said, “I don’t know that they are.”

Campbell disagreed.

“I think it’s irrefutably unethical,” she said. “I would never do that. I would go out of my way not to do that.”