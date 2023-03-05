Leave zoo out of fray; don't cancel student debt: Letters to the editor, March 5, 2023

Don't drag zoo into political fray

We read the FLORIDA TODAY article published March 1, 2023, titled in part, “Brevard Zoo mulls no more political campaigns.”

Our response is not about the politician or the political activist group which opposes him. We ask you to consider the unintended consequences which causes harm to innocent animals and the people who care for them.

Like many of you, we annually receive a solicitation from the Brevard Zoo to contribute funds. Just like you, we make a contribution because we love animals and the Brevard Zoo. It is an important part of the Brevard culture and community.

If the board of directors of the Brevard Zoo eliminates a specific type of fundraisers, they effectively eliminate a much needed source of revenue for the zoo.

If it was not an important revenue stream they would not dedicate an entire web page to it and they would allow events to be held without charging a fee.

It is highly unlikely that changing zoo policy will alter the positions of either side. Loving zoos and animals is neither a political nor moral issue.

Let the two sides fight it out in some other venue but not at the zoo and not at the expense of animals.

Dr. Ted and Deanna Hunt, Satellite Beach

Common sense in rare supply

If we legalize carrying a gun without a permit, then I suggest we allow driving a car with no license. There must be some line of defense against drunken criminals, and backseat drivers deserve more autonomy.

Think about it. Both kill tens of thousands of people every year — 42,915 by automobile and 47,286 by gun in 2021. They rank as the top two killers of children in the United States. How fair is it to place one public health threat in the hands of untrained, emotion-driven people but gasp at the thought of making the other legal?

It's too bad cars weren't around in the 1700s. Otherwise we might have a reason to advocate for "Constitutional Crash" laws today.

Oh, Florida. Where did our common sense go?

Anya Johnson, West Melbourne

SCOTUS should ignore pleas on student debt

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Maxwell Frost from Orlando were among those speaking in favor of President Biden's plan to cancel some student debt in front of the Supreme Court. As reported online at Truthout.org on Feb. 27, in "I Am Fired Up: Sanders, Warren Join Rally for Student Debt Cancellation," Sanders was quoted saying "Today we say to the Supreme Court: listen to the needs of millions of struggling people ... Do the right thing. Support Biden's proposal. Cancel student debt."

This demand perverts the purpose of courts, which is to interpret the law. The court should not to listen to "the needs of millions of struggling people." That is a function of the legislature.

If the federal government were to pay for college as Sanders advocates, collage costs would explode because students would have no motive to minimize that cost.

It is interesting to see Frost participating in the rally. He won the Democratic primary in a Democratic district with a heavy dose of TV ads that ran for at least a month before the primary election. Florida Politics reported in summer 2022 that "Maxwell Frost laps other CD 10 candidates in fundraising," saying he had raised $365,000 — but only $30,000 came from identified Florida donors. It will be interesting to see how the district reacts to the causes whose supporters bought his election.

James Beasom, Melbourne Village

Jail animal abusers, period

Cruelty, abuse, or neglect to any human or animal is evil, and the perpetrators need to go to jail. This letter is about abuse in Florida — but, more specifically, in Brevard County.

The 2018 Florida statute says "a person who commits animal cruelty or aggravated animal cruelty against more than one animal may be charged with a separate offense for each animal such cruelty was committed upon. A veterinarian licensed to practice in the state shall be held harmless from either criminal or civil liability for any decision made. "

Animals are very special beings. In the state of Florida, call 911 if you witness an animal in any life-threatening situation, such as denying the animal food, water, shelter, or exercise; also, abuse or abusive kill of an animal. If any citizen sees any animal suffering from cruelty or neglect in Brevard County, they should also call 321-633-2024. Sheriff Ivey has said on his Facebook page: "Harm animals, and I am personally going to walk your butt into our jail and slam the door in your face."

And kudos to Sheriff Ivey for his position on protecting our precious animal companions and friends. We support the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Ivey in his dedication and service to our community.

Sylvia Sharpe, Doug Sharpe, and Paula Estridge, Melbourne, are members of the Brevard Republican Executive Committee.

What's next? DeSantis World?

Ron DeSantis set a very bad example tor any legitimate large company when he went after Disney. Since he got married at the Grand Floridian, a Disney resort, he probably supported its culture, so shouldn't his governorship be cancelled also? After all, he's making it Ronnie's World.

Anyhow, look out, Winn-Dixie, Look out Walmart, Harris and Cumberland Farms.

Look out, Democrats: Yes, you are his next target. Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia recently filed a bill to cancel the Democratic Party in Florida, citing its support of slavery during the Civil War. Basically every southern state supported slavery, and some still do. At this rate, the Republicans may decide to dissolve Florida, renaming it DeSantis World.

Every example the Republicans are setting right now denies the rights of any person of color and disregards individuals' sexual orientation.

And look out, college campuses, those which DeSantis claims are pushing "zombie studies." I guess all of the current Florida college graduates are zombies?

Geraldine Hoyt, Melbourne