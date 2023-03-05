Brevard may put moratorium on lagoon tourism grants so money can go to fixing beaches

The Brevard County Commission will vote Tuesday on whether to place a moratorium on a special grant program designed to help the Indian River Lagoon.

The $1 million-a-year "Tourism + Indian River Lagoon Grant Program" is funded by revenue from the county's 5% tourist development tax on hotel rooms and other short-term rentals.

A quarter of the tax money goes into a fund that is used primarily for beach renourishment, though some is also used for such things as the lagoon grants.

Beach damage from Ian, Nicole:Hurricane beach damage exceeds $70 million, wiping out reserve fund

Under a proposal before the County Commission ― which was unanimously approved on Feb. 22 by the advisory Brevard County Tourist Development Council ― the lagoon grant money instead would go toward helping pay to repair damage to Brevard's south beaches caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022. The 14.5-mile south beaches area stretches from Spessard Holland Park south to Sebastian Inlet.

The proposal calls for the grant program to be suspended for the 2023-24 budget year that begins Oct. 1, with no new grant applications accepted.

Previously approved grants for the current 2022-23 budget year would not be affected. In fact, commissioners also are being asked to give nine grant recipients for 2022-23 an extra year to complete their projects.

There was a wide range of projects approved for funding for this year, includes ones dealing with seagrass restoration, improving the clam and oyster populations in the lagoon, and removal of derelict boats from waterways.

Latest estimates indicate that beach repairs in the south beaches for the 2022 storms will total $22.49 million, which will use all beach funds and reserves, plus require an additional $6.44 million to be drawn from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that the county received. County commissioners approved that ARPA fund allocation on Dec. 6.

County officials are hoping that the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, will reimburse the county for much of the storm damage work along the south beaches. But FEMA reimbursement could take two to three years.

"We're in a precarious situation, with respect to beach funding," said hotel owner and Tourist Development Council Vice Chair Tom Hermansen, who proposed the moratorium on the lagoon grant program.

Support from Commission Chair Pritchett

Brevard County Commission Chair Rita Pritchett, who also chairs the Tourist Development Council, voted with the other eight TDC members in favor of the change. Pritchett told TDC members that she anticipated there would be County Commission support for the change as well, as that move also has the backing of Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department Director Virginia Barker.

Barker's department received grants for three projects under the program for 2022-23, totaling $549,300.

In a presentation to the TDC, Mike McGarry, beaches, boating and waterways program manager for the Natural Resources Management Department, said most of the south beaches restoration work is expected to be completed in the current budget year. But that area also might require several million dollars more in the 2023-24 budget year for required dune vegetation planting and ongoing environmental monitoring.

The south beaches renourishment work is underway, and will continue through April 30, McGarry said. Any work that remains would begin on Nov. 1. Beach work is halted during turtle nesting season from May 1 through Oct. 31.

Lagoon sales tax update:Lagoon committee OK's millions in cleanup plan

Any action to temporarily suspend the Tourism + Indian River Lagoon Grant Program would have no impact on a much-larger county program to provide money for projects aimed at improving the condition of the lagoon.

That program is funded by a special half-percent Save Our Indian River Lagoon sales tax that was approved by Brevard County voters in 2016. The lagoon tax raises about $50 million a year.

$70 million hit to other beaches

Separately, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers likely will pay for most of the renourishment work on Brevard beaches south of Patrick Space Force Base but north of the south beaches ― sections known as the midreach and south reach.

McGarry said the latest Army Corps of Engineers estimates indicate that those areas sustained about $70 million in total damages from the 2022 storms. That's an increase from a previous estimate of $45 million.

Beach repair work on those areas that total 11.4 miles is expected to take place from November 2023 through April 2024, McGarry said.

Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis said every dollar spent from the tourist tax's beach fund for beach restoration has an average return on investment of $9 from federal and state funding.

In addition, McGarry said beach-related tourism has an more than $1 billion-a-year positive economic impact on the Brevard County.

Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on Twitter at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54