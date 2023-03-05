Giannis Antetokounmpo is a part of ownership group that is buying a stake in MLS club Nashville SC

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is part of the ownership group that has acquired a stake in Nashville SC.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is just as savvy with his hard-earned money as he is on the court. The Greek Freak, along with his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex, is part of a group that will buy a stake in the Major League Soccer club Nashville SC.

Celebrity owners

Giannis joins some high-profile Nashville SC owners. Also part of the ownership group that will be buying a stake in the franchise is Nashville Predators forward, Filip Forsberg. Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry and Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon also bought into Nashville SC, last year.

John Ingram, the franchise’s principal owner, welcomed the new owners, saying these moves align with their club’s commitment to becoming a global team.

"Soccer is a global sport, and our newest owners once again reinforce our club's commitment to being a global team. Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes—they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions, and advocates in their hometowns and worldwide. We share a common belief that our teams not only play to the highest standards but also lift up their communities and help those who need it most."

Diversifying his portfolio

Giannis is as low-key and low-maintenance a superstar the NBA has ever seen, yet he's also a savvy businessman. He knows the value of investing in organizations that are aligned with his passions and beliefs. By investing in the franchise, he is diversifying his portfolio beyond basketball and creating opportunities for himself to learn about business from different angles.

Giannis already invested in Ready Nutrition in 2020 and then launched the Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equity Funds in February. This new venture, though, will be a family affair as he gets to share the experience with his brothers.

"Like, we've really fought to be in the big leagues, to be there, to be acknowledged, and somebody came and gave us an opportunity," Thanasis said . "And at the same time, for us to not only give the sport of soccer an opportunity to grow, but [be known] overseas as well. I want people globally to know about Nashville, and see the soccer team. So it's a thing for us. It's big."