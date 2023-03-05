I own an 'arctic hideaway' Airbnb in Norway, where guests can pay $150 per night to sleep under the Northern Lights

Courtesy of Martin Losvik

Håvard Lund is the owner of an "arctic hideaway" Airbnb in Gildeskål, Nordland, Norway.

Lund's Airbnb is a village of tiny houses, where guests can see wildlife and the Northern Lights.

"It's pushing guests out into nature," Lund says. "People breathe differently and see natural phenomena."

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Håvard Lund , an Airbnb owner in Gildeskål, Nordland, Norway. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Years ago, I had the idea to create a rentable, collaborative space for artists. I never intended to put it on Airbnb, but here we are.

My Airbnb is in Norway, and it's a tiny village built out of tiny houses that can house a group while immersing them in nature. As a musician and composer, I found early in my life that I could benefit from multi-disciplinary meetings.

Kathrine Sørgaard

I saw how my work could gain speed and become more interesting by hanging out with engineers and architects — all kinds of people, really. This village was intended to facilitate those kinds of meetings.

I'm from northern Norway and have a very romantic relationship with nature here

It's the nature I know, so it was easy to pick this location. Typically, to build or buy an estate in this archipelago, it helps to have a relationship with a seller, so it was six years before I bought the first estate.

Courtesy of Kathrine Sørgård

I met with three building teams before deciding to move forward with the third one, as the first two thought the challenges for what I had in mind would be too big. I started building with my team in 2014, and we opened for rentals in 2016.

We had lots of talks about what constitutes good architecture in nature

From there, it was the architects who suggested the design. They came up with the idea of a tiny village with all the functions of a normal house, but cut into several houses. I just said, "Hooray, let's make it."

Håvard Lund

The village works because it's pushing guests out into nature. People breathe differently and see natural phenomena that they won't see if they're indoors. Guests can see birds, sea otters, and the Northern Lights here.

So far, there hasn't been much need for maintenance

I chose materials that are meant to last forever, but because of the weather here, maintenance will come. It's amazing how much damage water can do.

A arctic hideaway building with the Northern Lights in the sky behind it fyreMedia

Two of the six years we've been open have been during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's been slow. My guess is that building a business on an island — basically on the North Pole — will take double the amount of time as building a business on the mainland. So, we go very slowly in everything that we do.

My experience renting the hideaway on Airbnb has been both positive and negative

During the pandemic, I decided to make a profile on Airbnb to share the story of the arctic hideaway and give people a place to book it.

Pasi Aalto

It's been a relief to have bookings through Airbnb, but I'm afraid of the level of expectations guests have. If guests come to visit a remote island in the Arctic without shops and cars, they need to know that they can handle it.

I spend time telling each and every customer exactly what staying here is like

Despite my in-depth description on Airbnb, I still have bookings from people who don't read one word and just see the pictures and come. This can lead to bad reviews.

Pasi Aalto

If guests want designs on their decaf lattes, they should stay at home. This is black coffee, rock 'n' roll.

My prices start at around $150 per night

The prices are fair for the experience, but I do have a minimum stay of three nights. That's in order for it to be more sustainable for people to come here.

I also control the number of bookings available on Airbnb, so if a large cohort needs to come, I have the availability.

The sun shining through a window onto the dining table at the Attic hideaway Jesse Beaman

I've found Airbnb brings American culture, which I'm not familiar with as a Northern European guy. More and more Americans are coming back, but it's still mostly Europeans.

I don't live on the island full time, so I have help running the property

I'm here between May and September, and everyone who works as a caretaker or host at the village needs to develop their role here. I'm also building my skills as a host, leader, and person.

One of the airbnb buildings in the distance fyreMedia

Since opening, the meetings here have been incredible — with artists of all kinds being able to collaborate in this space.