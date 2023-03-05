Elon Musk's office sleeping habits have existed since the early 1990s, according to a book about his first startup
By Pete Syme,
4 days ago
Elon Musk founded his first startup, Zip2, with his brother in 1995.
Jimmy Soni's "The Founders" details how he slept at the office and openly berated colleagues.
Nearly three decades later, the billionaire is managing Twitter with the same intensity.
Elon Musk's management of Twitter has become notorious for long hours and strenuous demands on staff, but before he was a billionaire, Musk behaved similarly at his first startup, according to "The Founders" by Jimmy Soni.
In 1995, Musk founded Zip2 with his brother Kimbal, an online business directory with maps – before Google or Apple's navigation platforms became the go-to. Per "The Founders," Musk's company rented a "spartan Palo Alto office space," and he would sleep at the office and shower at the nearby YMCA.
Back at Zip2, Soni describes a "perpetually sleep-deprived" Musk openly berating other executives and colleagues in 1996. As Musk recapped in an interview with biographer Ashlee Vance: "I'd never been a sports captain or a captain of anything or managed a single person."
But 27 years later, these habits are still on display at Twitter. Insider reported in February that Musk walks around the office and asks people at random what they're working on, and "you have to figure out how to answer the question in a way that will not get you fired," one of the people familiar said.
Musk's sleeping habits continued at his second company, too, as the company's cofounder Harris Fricker told Soni. Whereas Musk would stop working at 4 a.m. "with a catnap on his office floor," his cofounder would arrive for work before the financial markets opened at 6:30 a.m, per the book.
"To Fricker, this was a sign of Musk's disconnection from the company, but to Musk, late nights were just how startups operated," Soni writes. While the $44 billion Musk bought Twitter for is over 100-times what Zip2 sold for, the world's second richest person is investing the same energy into the social-media company.
Comments / 0