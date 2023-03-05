What's NXT for Sunday, March 5

Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by eFmailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.

Sunday, March 5

EXHIBITS

Animal Kingdom

The Mansion House Art Center and Gallery

480 Highland Ave. (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Valley Art Association members art exhibit. Free admission. Go to https://valleyartassoc.org/ or call 301-797-2867.

Wilson College Art Students Exhibit at The Foundry

Sunday, March 5 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Foundry

100 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Free. Call 717-264-2783 or 717-261-0706, or email philip.lindsey@wilson.edu.

Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions

Through Thursday, April 23 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Showcasing artists/photographers from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. Free. Go to www.wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.

Portraits of Persistence

Through Saturday, April 1 - Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday noon to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m.; presentation Tuesday, March 7 - 7 p.m.; during Shepherd's Spring Break, March 12-18, library hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with no weekend hours.

Shepherd University Scarborough Library

301 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Artwork inspired by stories of Storer College students. Presentation March 7 at 7 p.m. in the library's reading room with artist Rhonda Smith, retired professor of art, and Dawne Raines Burke, professor of education, discussing Storer's history. Exhibit and presentation are free. Call 304-876-5421.

Icons in Transformation

Through Saturday, March 18 — Self-guided tours available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; open with docents from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and from 2 to 4 pm. Sundays

Evangelical Lutheran Church

43 S. Church St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Contemporary works by Ludmila Pawlowska, an international artist with Ukrainian roots, and traditional Orthodox Icons from Vassilevsky Monastery in Russia. Call 717-762-9151, email officemanager@elchome.org or go to elchome.org.

Art in the Hallway

Through Friday, March 31

Hallway between Meritus' main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center

Meritus Medical Center

11116 Medical Campus Road

Hagerstown

A collaboration of the Valley Art Association and Meritus Medical Center. Works by artist Ronda Albright will be on display. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the hospital auxiliary. For gift shop hours, call 301-790-8181.

FAITH

Healing Rooms of Hagerstown

Sunday, March 5 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Pathway Community Church

1028 Salem Ave.

Hagerstown

Prayer for those who are sick. First and third Sundays. Go to facebook.com/healingroomsofhagerstown/ or email htownhealingrooms@gmail.com.

FAMILY

Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum open house

Through Sunday, March 12 - noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum

296 S. Burhans Blvd. (US 11)

Hagerstown

Historic railroad equipment, N scale layout, O 3-rail interactive layout and Midwood Junction layout, O scale (2 rail) and HO scale layouts, historic photo and document displays, railroad artifacts, gift shop and much more. Admission is $6 adults, $1 ages 4 to 16, free ages 3 and younger. Call 301-739-4665, email info@roundhouse.org or go to www.roundhouse.org.

Washington County Annual Home Show

Sunday, March 5 - (second day) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Athletic Recreational Community Center (ARCC)

Hagerstown Community College

11400 Robinwood Drive

Hagerstown

Presented by The Home Builders Association of Washington County. Features products and services related to the building industry and the home. $2 adults; free children ages 12 and younger. Go to hbawc.org/homeshow, email info@hbaofwashingtoncounty.org or call 301-582-8198.

MUSIC

Sacred Portraits

Sunday, March 5 - 3 p.m. (in person and virtual)

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

The Maryland Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for a night of classical masterpieces. Elizabeth Schulze, conductor; Avery Gagliano, piano. $14 to $74. Go to marylandsymphony.org, email info@marylandsymphony.org or call 301-797-4000.

Scottish Music from Shetland and the USA with Kevin Henderson and Neil Pearlman

Sunday, March 5 - workshop from 1:30 to 3 p.m., concert at 4 p.m.

Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church

100 W. Washington St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Part of Shepherdstown Music and Dance's Big Celtic Weekend. Scottish music with fiddle and piano. Cost for music workshop on Shetland Fiddle Music for fiddle, piano and mixed instruments is $35. Concert tickets $22 adults, $20 seniors and $15 students in advance, $25 adults, $22 seniors and $15 students at the door. Tickets for both workshop and concert are $50. Go to smad.us or call 304-263-2531.

ONSTAGE

Grease

Through Sunday, March 26 - 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays

Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St. (rear)

Hagerstown

Musical centered around a 1959 high school class recalls the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley. Contains adult language and adult themes. $63 ($57 for members of the military and first responders), includes dinner and show, and coffee, tea and iced tea; bar tab and gratuity not included. Go to washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

Tuesday, March 7

CLASS

English Paper Piecing quilting technique

Tuesday, March 7 - 7 p.m.

Smithsburg Library Community Room

66 W. Water St.

Smithsburg

For beginners. Led by Susan Yano. Learn to use paper templates to create intricate shapes and patterns for quilting. Bring a basic sewing kit. Other supplies provided. Free. Space is limited. To register, call 301-824-7722.

Beginner Wheel Throwing: 7-Week Course

Tuesdays, starts March 7 - 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Ceramic Arts Center of Waynesboro

13 S. Church St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Pottery making taught by Anne Aden. $250, includes tool set, stoneware clay, and glazing and firing of pieces created. Space is limited. To register, go to bit.ly/3HGqLV9 or call 717-372-7906.

EXHIBIT

13th Annual Washington County Art Educators Exhibit

Tuesday, March 7 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; virtual exhibit available at www.youtube.com/@washcoarts

Washington County Arts Council

34 S. Potomac St., Suite 100

Hagerstown

Invitational exhibition showcasing art teachers in Washington County's public and private schools, colleges, private studios and home-school programs. Use A&E Parking Deck, 25 Renaissance Way; main entrance off the third level (Potomac Street). Go to www.washingtoncountyarts.com/february-2023, call 301-791-3132 or email gallerymanager@washingtoncountyarts.com.

HEALTH

Unity of Hagerstown's Beginner's Yoga

Tuesdays - 6 p.m.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

18313 Lappans Road

Boonsboro

Led by Sandy Morrel. Exploration of breathing exercises, standard poses and meditation. Bring mat and water. $15 drop-in or $50 for five classes. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org, email unityhagerstown@live.com or call 240-409-5940.

Wednesday, March 8

EXHIBIT

Berkeley Arts Council 2023 Members' Exhibit

Through Saturday, April 1 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Berkeley Art Works

116 N. Queen St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Features 42 works by 26 artists, including photography, quilting, sculpture, collage and various forms of paintings. Also, fine art and fine crafts by 13 juried artists of the Berkeley Art Works Artist Cooperative. Go to berkeleyartswv.org or call 304-620-7277.

LECTURE

Grassland Birds

Wednesday, March 8 - 7 to 8 p.m.

Hospice of the Panhandle Education Center

330 Hospice Lane

Kearneysville, W.Va.

A Potomac Valley Audubon Society program. Presented by Justin Proctor, coordinator of the Smithsonian's Virginia Working Landscapes Grassland Bird Initiative. Free. Registration not required. Go to https://www.potomacaudubon.org/event/pvas-monthly-program-grassland-bird-conservation-on-working-landscapes-in-virginia or call 681-252-1387.

Thursday, March 9

EXHIBIT

Robert & Kitty Nalewalk: Travel — A Gift to the Senses

Thursday, March 9, through Tuesday, April 4 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; virtual exhibit available Saturday, March 11, at https://www.youtube.com/@washcoarts.

Washington County Arts Council

34 S. Potomac St., Suite 100

Hagerstown

Photographers (and husband and wife) exhibit photographs taken during their travels around the world. Use A&E Parking Deck, 25 Renaissance Way. Main entrance off third level (Potomac Street). Go to https://www.washingtoncountyarts.com/march-2023, email gallerymanager@washingtoncountyarts.com or call 301-791-3132.

HEALTH

Yoga

Thursdays and Fridays through March 10 - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays

Chambersburg Recreation Center, Room B-1

235 S. Third St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Instructor Wendy Machemer. Gain muscle strength, improve balance and increase flexibility. Bring mat, towel, and water or coffee. For all skill levels. $10 per class ($9 for borough residents). Call 717-261-3275.

LECTURE

Pollinators: Heroes in Your Backyard

Thursday, March 9 - 7 p.m.

Church of the Apostles Social Room

336 Barnett Ave.

Waynesboro, Pa.

First of The Institute's three-part spring series, What's the Buzz in Your Backyard? Presented by Laurie Collins. Introduces pollinators found in the area, why they need help and ways to support them. Free. Go to natureandcultureinstitute.org, email info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.

MUSIC

Dances and Mirrors by The Sylvan Waters Duo

Thursday, March 9 - 7:30 p.m.

Frank Arts Center, W. H. Shipley Recital Hall

Shepherd University

301 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Part of Shepherd University School of Music's Salon Series. Harpist Tula Ruggiero and bassist Raymond Irving perform "Strange Dances" composed by Shepherd University alumnus Walker Williams. Also includes works by Claude Debussy, Florence Price, Astor Piazzolla and Arvo Pärt. Free. Sponsored by Jefferson Security Bank. Go to https://www.shepherd.edu/ or call 304-876-5000.

OUTDOORS

The Institute's StoryWalk

Thursday, March 9 - deadline to register; walk is Sunday, March 12 - 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Pine Hill Recreation Area

12684 Mentzer Gap Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

Preschool and elementary age-kids join a guided walk and activities along the story trail as they read a story book, then make a special craft project to take home. The featured storybook is Happy Springtime! by Kate McMullan. Free. Advance registration required by Thursday, March 9. Go to www.NatureAndCultureInstitute.org, email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.

Friday, March 10

EXHIBIT

Luminant Compendium

Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11 - opening reception Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., exhibit hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mulberry Lofts Suite 121

22 N. Mulberry St.

Hagerstown

Features a diverse range of art forms, including 3D-printed sculptural pieces, stained glass and canvas paintings, ceramics, decorative furniture and photography prints by local artist Michael Maginnis. Also works by a special featured artist. Email remowil@aol.com.

Seth Holmes

Through Friday, March 31 - 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

42 West Arts Co-op

42 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Waynesboro-based watercolor artist. Call 717-749-0437 or go to 42WestArts.com.

FAITH

Singing Meditation Workshop and Concert with Patty and Brent

Friday, March 10 - 7 p.m.

St. Mark's Fellowship Center

18313 Lappans Road

Boonsboro

A night of sound, singing and deep spiritual connection begins with a 30-40 minute workshop, giving practical steps for releasing the inner voice (no singing experience necessary). Following the workshop will be a 30-40 minute guided singing meditation. $20. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org, email unityhagerstown@gmail.com or call 240-409-5940.

LECTURE

Culture & Cocktails: Treasures of the Boonsborough Museum of History

Friday, March 10 - doors open at 5:30 p.m., lecture from 6 to 8 p.m.

Miller House Museum

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Steve Recker presents what life was like for citizens, slaves and soldiers in Civil War Washington County through the lens of historical artifacts. This month's drink is Port, commonly known as hospitality in a glass. Light hors d' oeuvres. $15 ($10 members). Go to https://washcohistory.org or call 301-797-8782.

MUSIC

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute

Friday, March 10 - 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Nashville-based Journey tribute band. $34-$54. Go to mdtheatre.org/journey or call 301-790-2000.

Brahman Noodles

Friday, March 10 - 6 to 9 p.m.

Rough Edges Brewing

91 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

A hybrid of blues, funk, jug band and Americana. Go to roughedgesbrewing.com, email Roughedgesbrewing@gmail.com or call 717-655-7042.

Sussman, Jankura & Hepfer

Friday, March 10 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Jazz standards, originals and tunes from the Great American Songbook. Free; donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

ONSTAGE

The Lifespan of a Fact

Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 19 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays

Old Opera House Theater Company

204 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

Rated PG-13. Strong adult language. Drama. A comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. $22 adults; $19 college students younger than age 25, military and ages 65 or older; $15 younger than age 18. Go to oldoperahouse.org, email ooh@oldoperahouse.org or call 304-725-4420.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11 - 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 - 2 p.m.

Waynesboro Area Senior High School

550 E. Second St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

An extraordinary girl navigates an unfortunate home life and rallies her classmates to stand up against their evil headmistress. $10 adults, $6 children/students. On Saturday, free admission for children younger than 12 years with an adult ticket purchase. Go to bit.ly/washsmatilda, email claire_martin@wasdpa.org or call 717-762-1191.

MOVIES

American Conservation Film Festival

Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12 - festival starts with movie at 7 p.m. Friday, preceded by a reception at Evolve, 106 W. German St., Shepherstown

Shepherdstown Opera House

131 W. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Spotlights short films that are 40 minutes or less, including animation, narrative and documentary films; and feature films, including Path of the Panther and All That Breathes. W.Va. artists, environmental organizations, leaders and entrepreneurs throughout the weekend. Event concludes Sunday with dinner and discussion at the Shepherdstown Community Club (102 E. German St.), featuring Indian-inspired cuisine. $15 per screening; $25 for dinner on March 12. Go to www.conservationfilmfest.org or email info@conservationfilmfest.org for schedule and tickets.

Saturday, March 11

CLASS

Spinning and Distaff Session

Saturday, March 11 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Conococheague Institute Visitor Center

12995 Bain Road

Mercersburg, Pa.

Learn to convert fibers into yarn. Bring your own wheel to spin or first timers of all ages can practice on one of the wheels or drop spindles provided. Bring a snack. Free. Call 717-328-2800.

Gardening 101

Saturday, March 11 - (inclement weather date is March 18), doors open at 8:30 a.m., class is from 9 a.m. to noon

Hospice of the Panhandle Education Center

330 Hospice Lane

Kearneysville, W.Va.

For beginning gardeners. Taught by local members of the W.Va. Extension master gardener program. Learn about seed starting and selection, composting, and pests and diseases. Cost is $5; cash only at the door. Go to www.rebrand.ly/G101-2023 or call 304-728-7413. Sponsored by the W.Va. Extension Services in Jefferson and Berkeley counties.

FUNDRAISER

AYCE Breakfast

Saturday, March 11 - 6 to 10 a.m.

St. Luke's Lutheran Church

5327 Warm Spring Road

Williamson, Pa.

Regular and buckwheat pancakes, country ham, sausage, fruit, eggs, homemade sticky buns, muffins, hash browns, coffee, juice and more. $10 adults, $5 children younger than 11. Proceeds benefit a Ukrainian family relocating to the Mercersburg, Pa., area, and the church maintenance fund. Call 717-597-8054.

LECTURE

Author Talk: A.H. Claire

Saturday, March 11 - 1 p.m.

Smithsburg Library Community Room

66 W. Water St.

Smithsburg

Claire talks about her book of poetry Encyclopedia of Wishes. Free. Space is limited. To register, call 301-824-7722.

MUSIC

Divas3

Saturday, March 11 - 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Powerhouse pop vocal trio perform hits by some of the most famous female singers. General seating, no assigned seats. $30 adults, $10 students ages 4 to 17. Presented by the Hagerstown Community Concert Association. Go to www.mdtheatre.org or www.communityconcertshagerstown.org, or call 301-790-2000.

The Tans

Saturday, March 11 - 10 a.m. to noon

Brooke's House Coffee and Chocolate

South End Shopping Center

1083 Maryland Ave.

Hagerstown

Classic rock and pop hits. Call 240-203-8183.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The 2nd Annual Black Economic Empowerment Summit

Saturday, March 11 - noon to 6 p.m.

The Kepler Theater

15512 Kepler Drive

Hagerstown

Featuring Black-owned businesses; panel discussion on race, religion and reparations; networking workshop; live music by Stitch Early and Sonny Bronco; keynote address by celebrity chef Natasha Leonard; presenters Eddie Peters and Shomari James. Vendors, awards recognizing the best in business and leadership. Organized by the African American Aggregate Association, Soul Street and Tribe Cold Press Juice Bar. Free. Go to www.beesummit.com.

Wedding Expo

Saturday, March 11 - 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m.

American Legion

63 E. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Local wedding professionals, food tastings, recycled decorations sale, consignment dress sale hosted by Allison's Alterations and Creations, runway show featuring new/stock gowns hosted by Ruth's Sewing Room and Gowns. Brides receive a complimentary tote bag. Prizes. Event hosted by Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc. $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Email cari@waynesboro.org or call 717-762-0397.

Sunday, March 12

FAMILY

Chili Cook Off and Pie Bake-Off

Sunday, March 12 - 12:30 p.m.

A friendly competition. Submit a recipe or just enjoy the fun and sample the entries, then vote for favorites. $10. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org, email unityhagerstown@gmail.com or call 240-409-5940.

OUTDOORS

Second Sunday at Stauffer's Marsh Guided Walk

Sunday, March 12 - 8 to 10 a.m.

Stauffer's Marsh Nature Preserve

4069 Back Creek Valley Road

Hedgesville, W.Va.

For all ages. Potomac Valley Audubon Society volunteer Steve Hartmann guides his first of a series of "Second Sunday" walks. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Free. Registration required. Go to https://www.potomacaudubon.org/event/second-sundays-at-stauffers/, email info@PotomacAudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.