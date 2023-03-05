Stephen A. Smith uses Allen Iverson's example as a warning to Ja Morant: "Iverson took hits that had everything to do with the company he kept"

According to Smith, Morant is on the verge of ruining his image in the NBA, and it has everything to do with the people around him.

After being accused of assaulting a teenager, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has found himself in another controversy after he flashed a gun during his Instagram Live session. While NBA fans have witnessed some highly talented and skilled players lose everything due to their off-court controversies, Stephen A. Smith doesn't want the same to happen to the 23-year-old.

“ When you look at Ja Morant, the one thing that I find incredibly alarming, there was so much stuff that Allen Iverson took hits for that had nothing to do with him but everything to do with the company he kept... In this particular instance, that's Ja on film. That's Ja you see on the TMZ video; he had no choice but to own that," Smith said ,

"Is it really worth it?"

Not only did Smith compare Morant's situation to Allen Iverson, but he even detailed how a player's image can change in a second. Given the consecutive controversies and speculations surrounding the 2-time All-Star, such an incident can even put his newly-confirmed shoe deal in jeopardy.

“ You are a superstar. You are 23 years old. You got a deal that kicks in next year that could exceed $231 million over the next five years, and on this show on national television, there's you associated with the police. Think about that for a second and then ask yourself if it is really worth it. You know the answer to that, bro, it's not worth it," Smith added.

As Stephen A. rightly highlighted, Morant should be careful about the image he has built about himself in the NBA since it could all go away in the blink of an eye.

Morant to miss at least two games

As soon as the NBA decided to investigate Morant displaying a gun in a social media post, the Grizzlies announced that their superstar will be away from the team for at least the next two games.

The former Most Improved Player decided to deactivate his Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly after realizing what the repercussions of his actions could be.

In a statement given by him to ESPN, Morant said, “ I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”