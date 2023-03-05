Tyrus Thomas displayed electrifying two-way brilliance on one play back in 2007

Tyrus Thomas’ displayed two-way brilliance for the Chicago Bulls on one play back in 2007.

The 2007 version of the Chicago Bulls did not give its fans much to cheer about. In fact, they finished the season with just 33 wins to their name, ending up fourth in the Central Division and well away from the NBA Playoff picture. Still, that team did not lack young players with incredible athleticism. One of them put that on bold display, and his name is Tyrus Thomas.

Weak draft class

The draft class of 2006 is considered to be historically weak, with only a few of its members going on to have long, successful careers. LaMarcus Aldridge, Brandon Roy, Kyle Lowry, Paul Millsap, and Rudy Gay are some of the players that made it big. The Bulls' brass, then led by John Paxson , settled on Thomas, who they selected fourth overall from LSU.

A 6-foot-9 forward with hops for days, Thomas had the makings of a great defender with excellent offensive potential. He may have been raw and unrefined skill-wise, but his physical traits—which included a 7'4 wingspan—couldn't be taught.

He showcased his raw skill and athleticism on one particular play in a game against the New Orleans Hornets, which electrified the United Center crowd.

After rising up high to block the shot of Hornets guard Bobby Jackson, Thomas quickly sprinted up the floor, caught a pass from Chris Duhon, and slammed the ball home with authority.

Brief Bulls stint

Thomas' tenure with the Bulls was brief and came to an end after just four seasons. He was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats and spent four more seasons there before being waived by the team in 2013. He signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015 but was not offered another when it ended, marking the end of his NBA career. He played in 402 games, averaging 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.