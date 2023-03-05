Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Bulls News

Tyrus Thomas displayed electrifying two-way brilliance on one play back in 2007

By Stephen Beslic,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pZve_0l8HPTQy00

Tyrus Thomas’ displayed two-way brilliance for the Chicago Bulls on one play back in 2007.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2007 version of the Chicago Bulls did not give its fans much to cheer about. In fact, they finished the season with just 33 wins to their name, ending up fourth in the Central Division and well away from the NBA Playoff picture. Still, that team did not lack young players with incredible athleticism. One of them put that on bold display, and his name is Tyrus Thomas.

Weak draft class

The draft class of 2006 is considered to be historically weak, with only a few of its members going on to have long, successful careers. LaMarcus Aldridge, Brandon Roy, Kyle Lowry, Paul Millsap, and Rudy Gay are some of the players that made it big. The Bulls' brass, then led by John Paxson , settled on Thomas, who they selected fourth overall from LSU.

A 6-foot-9 forward with hops for days, Thomas had the makings of a great defender with excellent offensive potential. He may have been raw and unrefined skill-wise, but his physical traits—which included a 7'4 wingspan—couldn't be taught.

He showcased his raw skill and athleticism on one particular play in a game against the New Orleans Hornets, which electrified the United Center crowd.

After rising up high to block the shot of Hornets guard Bobby Jackson, Thomas quickly sprinted up the floor, caught a pass from Chris Duhon, and slammed the ball home with authority.

Brief Bulls stint

Thomas' tenure with the Bulls was brief and came to an end after just four seasons. He was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats and spent four more seasons there before being waived by the team in 2013. He signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015 but was not offered another when it ended, marking the end of his NBA career. He played in 402 games, averaging 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
"The media blew things up" - Toni Kukoc breaks down the truth about his relationship with Scottie Pippen
Chicago, IL2 days ago
"When I didn't get drafted, I knew my journey was going to be different than everybody else's" - Javonte Green looks back on his winding path to NBA relevancy
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Chicago Bulls give 10-year-old the biggest surprise of his life
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL2 days ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC2 days ago
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Her father allegedly raped her developmentally disabled mother. She tracked him down through Ancestry.com.
Rochester, NY2 days ago
John Fetterman's Team Lashes Out at Joe Biden
Washington, DC14 hours ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy