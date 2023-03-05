Open in App
floridapolitics.com

Legislative Session Preview: Christopher Benjamin wants to ban citizen’s arrests, boost paternal rights, accountability in schools, jails

By Jesse Scheckner,

4 days ago
Benjamin’s accountability-focused bills enjoy bipartisan support. There’s a common theme among the bills Miami Gardens Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin is prioritizing for the 2023 Legislative...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC2 days ago
Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later
Clearwater, FL6 days ago
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
New College of Florida students vow 'as long as we're here' DeSantis 'can't change the culture of this school'
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX7 hours ago
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Major grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
Auburndale, FL8 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Proponents of gun rights push back on criticism of concealed carry bill
Omaha, NE6 days ago
'He believed in segregation': Parent takes issue with name of Lakeland school
Lakeland, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy