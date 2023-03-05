Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Orpheum's tempting offer: 'Ain't Too Proud'

By Blair Kinsey,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5fA4_0l8HORmH00

On Tuesday, the Temptations come to Memphis — in the form of a Tony Award-winning musical.

When that musical, “Ain’t Too Proud — the Life and Times of the Temptations,” takes to the Orpheum Theatre stage, one of those Temptations will be a native Memphian.

Told from the perspective of Otis Williams, the last living founder of the Temptations, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows the vocal group from their early beginnings in Detroit to international stardom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNmBT_0l8HORmH00

The “Ain’t Too Proud” score includes hits by the Temptations and other Motown groups like the Supremes. (Emilio Madrid/Courtesy Orpheum Theatre)

With its stop here in Memphis, “Ain’t Too Proud” brings home Jalen Harris, who stars in the musical as one of the Temptations’ founders, Eddie Kendricks.

“It’s so exciting to not only play the role, but to be a part of history and to carry on the legacy of Eddie Kendricks,” Harris said. “Being a musician from Memphis, and now I get to play a musician on such a coveted stage is really awesome. It’s like a dream come true.”

After their formation in the early ’60s, the group won its first Grammy Award in 1968. Twenty years later, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A so-called jukebox musical, the soundtrack of “Ain’t Too Proud” features the Temptations best-selling hits, such as “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

“It’s just a fun, entertaining and enlightening story about these men that came together and started singing and became world famous, recorded 14 No. 1 hits,” said Brett Batterson, president and CEO of the Orpheum.

But there’s also an element of the struggles that the Temptations faced to succeed.

“What makes this interesting is the time period that’s covered,” Batterson said. “They went lived and recorded and made their livelihood in the time of the civil rights movement.”

“Ain’t Too Proud” opened on Broadway in 2019 and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography;  it also received 11 other Tony nominations that year.

“To do a show that is so important to the foundation of so much music today is really surreal. And I think it’s going to be just what our city needs,” Harris said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5leh_0l8HORmH00

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” runs at the Orpheum Theatre from March 7-12. (Emilio Madrid/Courtesy Orpheum Theatre)

Harris has dedicated all of his performances to Tyre Nichols, who died after an encounter with Memphis Police Department officers in January.

“Not only is it historical, but this is the future, too, and I hope that I am seen as a product of that,” he continued. “I’m a product of Memphis, Tennessee, and I’ve made it onto this national stage. I’m singing music that we all know and love and that is part of us.”

“Ain’t Too Proud runs at the Orpheum Theater for eight performances,  from Tuesday, March 7, to Sunday, March 12 . For tickets and more information, click here .

