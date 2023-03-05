Open in App
Rome, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman killed following domestic dispute with 21-year-old, Rome police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQHvZ_0l8HO5gm00

Rome police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Saturday night.

Authorities said at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a woman who was shot outside a house located on Shadow Brook Drive in Rome.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

According to the investigation, a domestic altercation between 21-year-old Ellis Geoffery Marrs and a 51-year-old woman resulted in the woman getting shot in the chest.

Officers added that the situation included other household members but did not specify who.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The relationship between Marrs and the victim is unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Marrs was arrested and charged with murder. Police said additional charges are possible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia police officers find meth, nearly $5K in cash at man’s home, authorities say
Summerville, GA13 hours ago
Gwinnett Police hold public forum on recent Hispanic teen deaths
Norcross, GA1 hour ago
WATCH: Man wanted in southwest Atlanta shooting, police offering $2k reward for information
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rome Teen Jailed for Attacking Man with Metal Chair
Rome, GA7 hours ago
17-year-old searched for injured friends after deadly Sweet 16 party shooting in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA1 day ago
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA6 hours ago
Rome Man Jailed for Fighting with Police After Stalking Woman
Rome, GA1 day ago
All lanes of I-75 in west Atlanta reopen after FBI agents coax wanted suspect off overpass
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on busy Atlanta road near I-75
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Rome Man Party to an Attack of Woman at Clark Ave Home
Rome, GA1 day ago
Georgia woman accused of submitting forged letter while trying to open daycare
Griffin, GA1 hour ago
Rome Woman with Meth Inside Floyd County Jail
Rome, GA7 hours ago
Ga. woman accused of raising $150k by selling fake deeds to ‘dream homes’ that weren’t hers
Summerville, GA22 hours ago
Rome Man Leads GSP on Chase of Over 105 MPH
Rome, GA22 hours ago
Rome Woman Jailed for Stealing Honda Accord
Rome, GA1 day ago
Bartow County Teen Jailed for Severly Beating of Girlfriend
Cartersville, GA2 days ago
Rome Police Investigating a Shooting Death Over the Weekend / UPDATED
Rome, GA3 days ago
Traffic Stop Lands Rome Man in Jail for Riding Dirty
Rome, GA1 day ago
Woman found dead in metro Atlanta, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Cops: 2 men injured in ‘gang-related’ shooting in Union City
Union City, GA3 days ago
Rome Woman Beats Another in Back of Head with Bottle, Jump Box
Rome, GA2 days ago
Rome Man Found with Drugs, Tries to Discard Evidence
Rome, GA1 day ago
A tree fell on a man’s apartment months ago; it’s finally being removed
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
2 men accused of deceiving Walmart cashier, stealing $2,600 in merchandise
Carrollton, GA2 days ago
47-year-old man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting at north Georgia home
Holly Springs, GA3 days ago
Man Arrested on Possession Charges after Sleeping in Front of Summerville Convenience Store
Summerville, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy