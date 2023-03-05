Open in App
Are LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing tonight? Lakers vs. Warriors time, TV channel and live stream

By Joseph Corr,

4 days ago

LeBron James has called the period following the All-Star break "23 of the most important games of my career."

The Lakers sit at No. 11 in the Western Conference standings with a 30-34 record, making Sunday's matchup with the Warriors a crucial one for their playoff hopes.

Los Angeles missed the postseason last year, and aside from returning stars in James and Anthony Davis, it is relying on a retooled rotation to get the team back on track.

Golden State's title defense has been a shaky affair, from Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole to Stephen Curry struggling to avoid the injury bug. However, the Warriors are currently riding a five-game winning streak and building momentum down the stretch.

Will James and Curry be in action? The Sporting News has the latest updates on the former MVPs ahead Sunday's game.

MORE: Warriors GM offers clue on how long Andrew Wiggins will be out

Are LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing tonight?

James is listed as out with right foot soreness on the Lakers' official injury report. He suffered a right foot injury in the second half of the Lakers' comeback win over the Mavericks on Feb. 26.

Curry, on the other hand, is likely to play. He is listed as probable on the Warriors' official injury report. He has been sidelined since suffering a left leg injury against the Mavericks on Feb. 4.

What channel is Lakers vs. Warriors on?

Lakers vs. Warriors will be broadcast on ABC.

Lakers vs. Warriors start time

  • Date: Sunday, March 5
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT

Lakers vs. Warriors from Crypto.com Arena is scheduled to tip off around 3:30 p.m. ET.

Lakers schedule 2022-23

Here are Los Angeles' next five games:

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV
March 5 vs. Warriors 3:30 p.m. ABC
March 7 vs. Grizzlies 10 p.m. TNT
March 10 vs. Raptors 10:30 p.m. NBA TV
March 12 vs. Knicks 9 p.m. ESPN
March 14 at Pelicans 8 p.m.

Warriors schedule 2022-23

Here are Golden State's next five games:

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV
March 5 at Lakers 3:30 p.m. ABC
March 7 at Thunder 8 p.m.
March 9 at Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. TNT
March 11 vs. Bucks 8:30 p.m. ABC
March 13 vs. Suns 10 p.m. ESPN
