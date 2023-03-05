‘The Hatfields and McCoys’: How a border war has affected two Lehigh Valley municipalities

Nearly everyone agrees: Saucon Valley was once a model of collaborative communities and school district.

But things changed over the last year, amid lawsuits and sniping between officials in Lower Saucon Township and Hellertown. Now, it seems, the community feeling has vanished.

“I call it the Hatfields and McCoys,” said Ann Marie Gonsalves, a longtime borough resident who ran the Valley Voice newspaper that covered area news more than three decades.

Unlike the famously feuding families along the West Virginia-Kentucky border, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon dispute hasn’t resulted in any violence, but certainly some ill feelings.

It publicly stemmed from a disagreement over a community library. Lower Saucon Township council voted in January 2022 against renewing its agreement with the Hellertown Area Library and to pursue legal action if the library board removed Lower Saucon from its service area. That’s exactly what happened.

“Most people in both communities are upset,” Gonsalves said. “The whole thing is upsetting. A library should be something cool and quiet. They’re not supposed to be having the problems, whatever the problems may be.

“Nobody is saying that this was a good thing. They’re all saying this is not a good thing.”

And like the Hatfields and McCoys, the feud has escalated, sparking a bitter, ongoing split on other previously shared resources.

Hellertown council voted to end agreements that allowed township residents to use the borough’s compost center on Springtown Hill Road and stripped away reduced rates for township residents to the Hellertown Pool. The borough also cut ties with the Saucon Valley Partnership , which for nearly 20 years worked on regional concepts.

The annual Halloween event, known as a Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, was rebranded last fall as the Hellertown Halloween Parade.

“Without passing judgment, it is disheartening that communities in such close proximity can’t come together,” said Tony Iannelli, president and CEO of Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, whose affiliated business groups include one specifically serving Hellertown and Lower Saucon.

A battle at the border?

Lower Saucon, which is much larger of the two communities in population and size, stretches from the historic Steel City village in the north near the Bethlehem Landfill — which is a separate but equally contentious story involving people beyond the Saucon Valley — to the modern, trendy, expensive houses to the south off Route 378, with rural areas throughout.

Its horseshoe shape surrounds nearly all of Hellertown, and traffic passes regularly back and forth, on Route 412 and half a dozen other roads. Two shopping centers, a thrift store, eating places and other businesses draw people to the border near Route 412 at Polk Valley Road.

As people lunched recently at the Hellertown Diner, one of the businesses within a stone’s throw of that the border, they were asked: Should they build some kind of wall, or toll the road that leads people in and out of the two communities?

Most laughed at the unfathomable thought, with at least one person commenting, “That’s crazy.”

“Why would you even suggest it?” asked Joanne Sammak, who has lived in Lower Saucon about 20 years.

“It’s a nice library,” said Sammak, noting how people depend on it to read out-of-town newspapers, to gather for meetings or recreational activities, and more. “It was really used by the [Saucon Valley] community,” she said. “I don’t think it’s appreciated.”

A trio of lunch patrons had sometimes less-than-polite comments for those behind the municipal fracas.

Gary Stork of Hellertown said a demarcation line was a “good possibility, because they’re not acting like adults.”

“That’s a good way of saying it,” said Nick Chaikowsky of Lower Saucon Township, who lives near the compost center that’s in the township but belongs to Hellertown and has led to a separate lawsuit over Lower Saucon’s refusal to pay its portion of the bills.

“It’s absolutely asinine,” Chaikowsky said of the library rift that subsequently expanded into more divisiveness. “It should never have happened. Somebody should have taken charge and said, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do.’ ”

“It’d be good to keep them on the other side,” Stork added, as he, Chaikowsky and another diner in their booth, Bob Bogert, enjoyed a laugh.

“It seems like the animosity came through with the library, for whatever reason,” said Chaikowsky, who lives on Polk Valley Road. “Now we’re nitpicking: the pool, the (compost) center … are you serious? We’ve got to work together.”

Bogert, who is from Macungie, has seen local government firsthand, serving the borough in different roles for about three decades.

“It’s a shame and a sign of the times; divisiveness is everywhere,” he said, “Nobody can get along and just do things. Everything has to be here or here; nobody can meet in the middle.”

While saying she has only heard “snippets” of accounts, Lower Saucon resident Elisa Rogers said the library “seems silly to fight over.”

“Lower Saucon and Hellertown have always been one and the same for me growing up,” said Rogers, finishing her meal with her grandmother, Alice Petrollini, who has lived in both communities.

Both communities “definitely need the library,” said Petrollini, who graduated in 1950 from then-Hellertown High School, when the school was on Main Street, and raised her family in the township. More than 50 years ago, they changed the name Hellertown-Lower Saucon High School to become Saucon Valley High School.

Library update

As of today, Lower Saucon residents can pay to become members with only services available at the library.

Since January, the Hellertown library board has approved memberships for Lower Saucon residents, at $40 per individual and $50 per family. The township offers $40 reimbursements per family, but the library has received some financial assistance to cover those who might not be able to make the payment, according to its director, Noelle Kramer.

She said the community raised about $2,000 to help families who can’t pay the fee up front. Some $1,400 came from Saucon Valley teachers, according to Kramer and math teacher David Lloyd, who has lived in Lower Saucon about 15 years.

“I didn’t see this coming,” Lloyd said of the library impasse. A large majority of teachers kicked in money toward the library, he said.

As of about a week ago, about 515 people in Lower Saucon are on the Hellertown library list, 60 individuals and 143 families, Kramer said. Despite offering Hellertown library services to Lower Saucon residents, the library cards do not extend to services at other libraries or via the statewide Access program, according to Kramer.

Lloyd said membership sales won’t compensate for the loss of Lower Saucon’s funding for the library. He, like many others, is disappointed the library squabble has gone on and, with a court action pending, seems not to end soon.

“I was assuming we would get a resolution of some sort,” he said.

However, more than a year into the spiraling dispute, an amicable solution or compromise in the near term seems as unlikely as a border checkpoint.

Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .