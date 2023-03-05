At the A&H Museums, rummage through history in ‘Maitland’s Attic’

The A&H Museums -- Maitland open a new permanent history exhibition, "Maitland's Attic: A Journey Through a Small City's Past" on March 10. Matthew J. Palm/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Attics are a place of stories. Anyone who ever followed Grandma up a dusty flight of stairs and heard about her favorite dress from years gone by, still carefully wrapped and resting among other assorted mementos of her youth, knows that.

“We were referred to in the past as ‘Maitland’s attic’ because we had such a weird, eclectic collection,” says Danielle Thomas, executive director of the Art & History Museums — Maitland . “So we thought we’d lean into that.”

After seven years of rotating displays, the Maitland Historic Museum will unveil a new permanent exhibition, titled “Maitland’s Attic: A Journey Through a Small City’s Past.”

Thomas and chief curator Dan Hess have been researching since last fall and spent an intense five weeks assembling the new exhibit, which opens to the public on March 10.

“It’s been some long weeks,” Hess says. “But it’s so nice to see it transform,”

“Maitland’s Attic” showcases history through personal stories; many items in the collection were donated by residents through the years. More than 150 artifacts will be displayed in less than 1,000 square feet — adding to the attic feel.

“The randomness of it was almost overwhelming,” Hess says of the A&H collection.

But the personal touch also makes it special.

“There’s a real beauty in donating your family’s things to a museum,” Thomas says.

“We tried to walk the line of not taking ourselves too seriously but honoring these people,” Hess says. “I felt a responsibility. I’m handling someone’s memories.”

The exhibition’s entryway sets the tone: A bowling pin, an old pair of snowshoes that somehow ended up in Central Florida, an 11-pound bass from Lake Sybelia mounted on a plaque in 1959 by some proud fisherman.

Then, the history starts in earnest with the native peoples of the region — that information is handled mostly through signage.

“Those aren’t our artifacts to show,” Thomas says, though the exhibit points out how European explorers misrepresented Florida’s indigenous people to the world.

The city’s founding, the story of how it got its name and Maitland’s relationship to Eatonville, the first town successfully established by free Black people, are all covered.

“There’s a connection between the cities, and that connection is important to hear about today,” Thomas says. “These communities are siblings.”

A room on the Gilded Age of the late 1800s features a fancy dress, a fancy sword — and a family’s decorative wreath made of the hair of dead relatives. Yes, that was a thing. You can decide for yourself if that also qualifies as “fancy.” Likewise, for a basket made of an armadillo’s shell.

The personal comes to light again in the story of Evangeline Whipple, an early supporter of the Florida Audubon Society, and Rose Cleveland, the sister of President Grover Cleveland. Their love story lasted a lifetime.

A collection of hats gives a sense of Maitland style — and the sometimes tongue-in-cheek approach to the exhibition.

“Please do not try on the hats,” a sign reads. “They are all haunted.”

The exhibit ties into the Maitland Art Center next door, with the arrival of founder Jules André Smith and his close friend, writer Zora Neale Hurston, Eatonville’s most famous resident.

Maitland’s growth in the Atomic Age of the 1950s is represented by a facsimile of a bomb shelter — no modern house was complete without one — including its canned water “impervious to nuclear fallout,” a hip martini shaker and a do-it-yourself toilet.

“People were told, ‘You’ll get used to the smell,’” Thomas relates.

The exhibit’s final section features 1970s fashion — hello, orange plaid! — and a hands-on section to examine an old-school toaster, telephone switchboard, camera and more.

Throughout, the main idea was to focus on the unique character of Maitland — and pay respects to those who made it that way.

“A lot of people — Union and Confederate, Black and white — settled here together, very different from the rest of the South,” Thomas says. “People were rebuilding the rest of the South, but here there was nothing to rebuild. They were almost like pioneers.”

‘Maitland’s Attic’

Where: Maitland Historical Museum, one of the Art & History Museums — Maitland venues, 231 W. Packwood St. in Maitland

Maitland Historical Museum, one of the Art & History Museums — Maitland venues, 231 W. Packwood St. in Maitland When: The ongoing exhibit opens March 10; hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, plus 5:30-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month.

The ongoing exhibit opens March 10; hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, plus 5:30-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Cost: $4-$6

$4-$6 Info: artandhistory.org

