'It's time to clear the path to equality': Senate revisits Equal Rights Amendment after 40 years
WASHINGTON – More than 50 years after Congress set in motion the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment , the movement to provide women with more equality under the law is gaining new life on Capitol Hill.
The Equal Rights Amendment states: "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."
Congress first approved a resolution formally proposing the amendment in 1972 , triggering the requirement that 38 states ratify it before enshrinement to the U.S. Constitution. Lawmakers set a seven-year deadline for the ratification process, then extended it by another three years.
"Most Americans already believe this is in our Constitution," he said. "But Congress needs to complete the job and remove any ambiguity."
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she has introduced this resolution with Cardin during three congressional sessions and said she does not feel there's been enough attention on the amendment by the Senate.
"As I talk to so many people, they say, 'Well we thought the ERA had already been adopted'," she said during Tuesday's hearing.
