USA TODAY

Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 5, 2023

By USA TODAY,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0l8HL13F00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pl2Pv_0l8HL13F00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

FRUGAL    PONCHO    YAMMER    MIRROR    DABBLE    SUBDUE

The letter “O” is very old and has been – AROUND FOR YEARS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

FEELING VERY OVERWORKED, THE SUPERVILLIAN WHO CONSIGNED FOLKS TO HADES PROCLAIMED, “I CAN ONLY DOOM SO MUCH.”

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ROME    OSLO    PARIS    VIENNA    BERLIN    LONDON    ATHENS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

GORGE, EDGES, STROBE, ELDEST, TOMATO

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033r88_0l8HL13F00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SNEEZY
  2. AMUSEMENT
  3. PENTATHLETE
  4. MOTOWN
  5. SLOTHS
  6. DOUBLY
  7. PANS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Family selfies on holidays

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 5, 2023

