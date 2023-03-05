Life briefs: Richland SWCD, Galion schools, Richland Academy, Samaritan Foundation

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District kicks off 75th year

The Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) kicked off its 75th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

When the Dust Bowl hit in the 1930s, there was mass devastation to land, crops, livestock and human health. The Dust Bowl was a period of severe dust storms caused by a combination of both natural factors (severe drought) and manmade factors (destruction of topsoil by bad practices). On May 12, 1934, the worst dust storm in the nation's history swept eastward from the Great Plains to the Atlantic Ocean, obscuring the sun and depositing obvious films of dust as it moved. This catastrophic storm served as the catalyst for public outcry and Congressional action for soil and water conservation throughout the nation.

Out of the tragedy came the creation of the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 1935. Congress went on to pass a resolution calling for states to provide conservation assistance from USDA and form local soil and water conservation districts. Richland Soil and Water Conservation District was created in 1948 and a board was formed with local farmers to work with residents of Richland County to provide educational and technical assistance.

Richland SWCD serves as a resource to help people voluntarily adopt management practices that better protect, preserve and conserve soil and water health. Since its inception, needs have changed and assistance to residents has expanded to include urban, rural, commercial, woodland and residential areas.

To learn more about services and programs Richland SWCD provides, visit richlandswcd.net or call 419-747-8686.

Galion school board recognizes four students for their integrity

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education recently recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the Portrait of a Tiger trait — Integrity — throughout February. A Tiger with integrity listens to others’ perspectives and shows strong character during challenging situations. They are dedicated to being honest and truthful to themselves and others. The students recognized are: Izzyona Matthews, first grade; Gabriella Mies, fourth grade; Jadyne Stiffler, sixth grade; and Nora Harding, junior.

“These four students showed what it means to be a person of integrity. Listening to and learning from others’ perspectives will help students succeed in their college journey, career and life,” said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “We recognize these four students for their integrity, but I know that even more Tigers in our district exemplify this trait daily. Our focus is on these profile traits because they are what help our students achieve in all aspects of their lives.”

Richland Academy adds African drumming and dancing instructor

Richland Academy of the Arts welcomes African drumming and dancing instructor Sogbety Diomande.

Diomande was born in the village of Toufinga, a small farming community located in the Northwest region of the Ivory Coast. He started his career as a drummer and dancer at a very early age. He has toured with Ballet National de Cote d’Ivoire; been a member of Kotchegna Dance Company, Mask Dance Company and has been featured with many troupes in NYC and around the US.

Diomande will instruct West African drumming and dancing 11-11:45 a.m. Saturdays for ages 6 and up. The class will immerse students in West African culture while learning about the rhythms, songs and languages found in the villages of the Ivory Coast. This class is designed for the individual student or a family.

For more information or to register for classes, call 419-522-8224 or visit richlandacademy.com.

Samaritan Hospital Foundation offering scholastic awards

The Board of Directors of Samaritan Hospital Foundation is again offering scholastic awards to persons residing in Ashland County or UH Samaritan Medical Center employees or immediate family members. To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled or accepted in an accredited program in the areas of nursing, medicine or allied medical studies.

Completed applications must be returned with appropriate grade transcripts by April 20 to the Samaritan Hospital Foundation, Attn: Mona Campbell, at 663 E. Main St., Ashland.

Scholastic Award applications for the 2023-24 academic year are available at samaritanhospitalfoundation.org and at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center, 1025 Center St., Ashland, at the main lobby reception desk. Applications also are available at Samaritan on Main or by contacting the Foundation office at 419-207-7900. Recipients will be notified in late May.

DeWine reappoints North Central State College board member

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has reappointed Kimberly A. Winkle of Crestline to the North Central State Collee Board of Trustees for a term that began Feb. 24 and ends Jan.16, 2026.

This was among more than three dozen appointments DeWine made recently to various boards, committees and statewide commissions.

'American Pickers' to film in Ohio

"American Pickers" plans to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout Ohio in April. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They hope to give historicallysignificant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

"American Pickers" is looking for leads. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or visit Facebook - @GotAPick.

The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.