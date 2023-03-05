Quick mix of precipitation expected for Monday

A quick mix of rain and snow is expected to push through West Michigan on Monday morning, with limited impacts.

Warmer road and air temperatures will create a good environment for melting, but that could leave roads just a tad slick.

WXMI FOX 17

The first round of mixed precipitation is set to migrate to the region in the middle of the night Sunday into Monday. By 5 A.M. Monday morning, we'll see the most widespread chance for precipitation.

By 8 A.M. most of the first round will shift off to the east.

The second round of precipitation is set to move in as snow showers late Monday night. These move in around 10 to 11 P.M. The fast moving clipper will exit the region overnight, leaving partly cloudy skies for Tuesday.

Precipitation amounts look to be sparse. Minimal snowfall and 1/4 inch of rain are possible.

Just be mindful of some backups in your morning commute and remember to turn your headlights on!