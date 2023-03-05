Open in App
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Letters to the Editor: Proposed community center, kudos to OhioHealth

By Submitted,

4 days ago
Decision not to fund community center disappointing

It would be a gross understatement to say that we are disappointed in the total lack of support demonstrated by the county commissioners for the NECIC project. ("Commissioners voice concerns about funds for proposed community center," Feb. 17)

Your actions confirm the belief that the progress of the county has not been because of government leadership but in spite of it. Others have taken the lead.

The fact that you denigrated such a highly respected organization (NECIC) which has made great strides in lifting the underserved of our community, shows a total lack of vision. Vision, by the way, is the cornerstone of NECIC.

Finally, could you explain why you would insult a woman, newly named recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s highest award, who has dedicated her life to her community?

Ron Abrams and Billie Brandon, Mansfield

A thank you to OhioHealth

Before Christmas this past year I had to be admitted to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and was discharged a week later. Since then I have wanted to say a big thank you to the doctors, nurses and all care-givers at this hospital. Each and every one was so kind and caring. They explained everything they were doing and why and they were always open to answering questions. It is certainly comforting to know that Mansfield has such a fine hospital!

Joan Chiudioni, Mansfield

Comments / 0

Community Policy