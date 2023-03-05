Open in App
Twinsburg, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Kinsler: There was this horse

By Mark Kinsler,

4 days ago

We were driving to Twinsburg (don’t ask) and it’s a long ride. It was the end of my shift and we were watching for a long-promised rest stop when Natalie saw a burning car on the shoulder, dense black smoke billowing from beneath. Being short of fire equipment we thought our best course would be to telephone the authorities, which she promptly did. She told the emergency lady the situation and its location, assuming that these were adequate. They were not: What were Natalie’s name address, and phone number? What color was the smoke, and from where on the unfortunate automobile was it emerging? Which way was it blowing?

Simultaneous with the lengthy interrogation we came upon a sign indicating the rest stop exit. In response to Natalie’s frantic pointing, I turned into it, only there was no rest stop, just an unmarked county road. I remarked on this to an unhappy spouse still subject to vigorous questioning by the 911 lady.

For lack of any alternative I made a left turn onto Anonymous Memorial Drive, and that’s where we met the horse. He was a nice horse, and a careful assessment revealed that he was hitched to a barely-visible Amish (I assume) buggy with a flat black finish.

Then came the anguished spousal complaint: where was our rest stop? How could I have made such an obvious error? Answer: I didn’t know where we were, and I wasn’t directly responsible for state highway signage. Also, it was a narrow road, so there was no way to turn around without involving ourselves with the year’s crop of barley. And so it was that an additional 20 minutes of rural driving lessons were required to get us to a location where the GPS system could find us, finally finding refuge at a lonely Shell station.

Lessons learned:

  1. Road maps are not quite obsolete. Presumably the rest stop was nearby.
  2. Expect to get lost now and again, and
  3. There is sometimes a horse.

We made it to the motel in Twinsburg, both exhausted. Lying there in the dark, we talked. Then in the silence that followed, I thought of something. “There was this horse,” I said. I think we were still laughing when we fell asleep.

Mark Kinsler,kinsler33@gmail.com, lives with a supervisory staff composed of Natalie (chair) and Alley Cats No. 1 and No. 2 in a small house built during the Harrison administration.

