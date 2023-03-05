Movers & Shakers: Wellesley's Scott Gannon named VP at Bank of Canton

J. Scott Gannon, of Wellesley, was recently named vice president of residential and consumer lending at the Bank of Canton. He brings more than 30 years of related experience.

He is responsible for all aspects of the bank's retail and wholesale residential mortgage program and consumer loan department, including loan originations, underwriting and processing, servicing, compliance and secondary market efforts.

Gannon's previous roles include leadership positions at local, regional and national mortgage companies and banks, and a $2.5 billion credit union.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.

Dr. Karen Jeng, of Medway, has joined Milford Regional Physician Group. She is returning to the Caring for Women office on Medway Road in Milford after spending 13 years at UMass Memorial Medical Group.

Jeng holds a medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and an MBA from University of Texas. Her postdoctoral training brought her to University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, where she completed her internship and residency.

Most recently, she earned a master’s degree in legal studies from Washington University in St. Louis.

Currently an assistant professor in OB/GYN at UMass Memorial in Worcester, Jeng has held several academic appointments and leadership positions, including OB/GYN medical student clerkship director at Milford Regional Medical Center, where she was department chair of OB/GYN from 2014-17.

Tyler Bay was recently promoted to assistant vice president and business banking relationship manager in the Framingham office of MutualOne Bank.

His responsibilities include being responsible for managing and mentoring business banking specialists as well as providing business service support to customers and branch staff.

Bay has been with MutualOne since 2018. He previously worked at State Street Bank Corp., The RooseveltInvestment Group and Cambridge Savings Bank.

He holds a master of business administration degree from Assumption College and a bachelor of science degree in accounting from UMass Dartmouth.

MutualOne Bank, which operates under an 1889 state charter, has full-service offices at 828 Concord St. and 1 Lincoln St. in Framingham and at 49 Main St. in Natick; a commercial loan center at 160 Cochituate Road in Framingham; and a residential loan center at 49 Main St. in Natick.

Brendan Tibbert, a registered nurse in the endoscopy unit at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, was recently selected to receive the hospital's "Daisy Award."

The DAISY (acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died of an autoimmune disease at age 33. Barnes' family was deeply touched by the care Patrick received and established the DAISY award in his honor and memory.

Nurses are nominated by patients, families and other members of the health care team. Recipiemts get a hand-carved “healing touch” statue, certificate and DAISY pin.

The award is presented in more than 54,000 health care organizations in 35 countries and territories.

Alfred Spittler, of Milford, was recently selected to receive a CAYL fellowship in early care and education.

The award is given in support of educators and leaders in early care and education to strengthen public policy for children in Massachusetts.

Spittler, who with his wife runs a day care center at his church, was among 23 fellows chosen statewide.

Fellows seek to build public will and improve public policy to achieve quality education for all students.

Spittler has worked with nonprofits for more than 20 years. In addition to the day care center, he coordinates a community supper program, providing meals to more than 50 people weekly.