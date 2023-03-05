Letters to the editor for Sunday, March 5

White Cliffs decision is disappointing

Northborough, 2016 Town Meeting Article 42, White Cliffs, voted (218 to 67) to preserve the land and the buildings thereon for historic preservation purposes.

In 2023, the White Cliffs Reuse Committee voted 4-1 to sell the property for $100 to a collaborative development nonprofit organization, without one word of input from the residents who authorized $2.4 million from Community Preservation funds for its purchase. Additionally, the buyer wants an additional $800,000 of Community Preservation funds from Northborough’s affordable housing bank, initially, and the option to continue to come to the town for more in the years to follow.

The advisory Reuse Committee was allowed two questions each, after the organization made its presentation for an apartment complex with 52 units, some in the mansion and the balance in a three-story building to be erected on the property. Mansion restoration, traffic, goods and services tax impacts and tax revenues were not discussed, yet the Reuse Committee decided in short order that this proposal was the most viable to present to the Board of Selectmen.

No vote was taken to go back to the drawing board for the historic preservation promise, just a seamless path to rezoning and building an apartment complex that was the original worry of the town residents if they voted against Article 42.

Why did it take seven years of watching the mansion fall into disrepair only to rush into a misguided viability of apartments? Who is responsible for ignoring the intent/law of Article 42?

How does this project preserve the land and the building or really benefit Northborough?

This is an example of a failed process.

Northborough