Take a look at what local government boards in Centre County have planned March 6-9

The first full week of March is packed with local government across Centre County, where officials will discuss and take action on items that could have a direct impact on the residents.

It can be hard to know when certain boards meet and to understand what action the members may or may not take. The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires local governments to post an agenda, which should include a list of each item of business that will be — or may be — the subject of deliberation or action during the meeting, at the location of the meeting and at the office of the agency. If they have a publicly accessible website, the agenda also has to be posted there, 24 hours ahead of the meeting.

Here’s a look at which local government entities and school boards will meet between March 6-9, based on information available via legal advertisements and on the respective municipality’s or school’s website. This list may be updated as more meeting agendas and schedules become available.

Monday, March 6

The Bellefonte Borough Council typically meets on the first and third Monday of the month and will meet for a work session at 6:30 p.m. March 6, followed by a voting meeting. The meetings will be livestreamed on C-NET’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@CNetCentreCounty . A recording of the meeting will be available on C-NET’s website, www.cnet1.org .

Agendas are posted online at www.bellefonte.net/government/mayor-borough-council/borough-council/ .

The council members are Randy Brachbill, Doug Johnson, Kent Bernier, Deborah Cleeton, Joanne Tosti-Vasey, Johanna Sedgwick, Shawna McKean, Rita Purnell and Barbara Dann. The mayor is Gene “Buddy” Johnson. Residents can contact the borough at 814-355-1501 or the mayor at 814-355-1501 ext. 218, or bjohnson@bellefontepa.gov . Emails for individual board members can be found online .

The Gregg Township Planning Commission typically meets the first Monday of each month and will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in room 106 of the Old Gregg School, 106 School St., Spring Mills.

Commission members are Christopher Kunes, Michael Arthur, Ben Haupt, Lindsay Covalt, Keri Miller, Don Myers and Jane Scheuchenzuber.

The Benner Township Supervisors typically meet the first Monday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 6 in the meeting room of the township building, 1224 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte.

Agendas are typically posted online, www.bennertownship.org .

Supervisors are Larry Lingle, Thomas Moyer and Randy Moyer. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-1419 or BENNERTWP@aol.com .

The Huston Township Supervisors typically meet the first Monday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Huston Township Community Center, 1190 Allegheny St., Julian.

The township does not have a website; agendas are available at the township building.

Supervisors are Gregory Sampsell, Karen Dillon-Ballock and Charles Donley. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-2075.

The Potter Township Supervisors typically meet the first and third Mondays of each month, with some exceptions, and will meet at 7 p.m. March 6 at the township building, 124 Short Road, Spring Mills.

Meeting agendas are available online, pottertownship.org/2023-township-supervisors . The board will review and potentially take action on a land development plan revision, a 2023 fee schedule revision and an appointment to the Penns Valley Regional Planning Commission.

The supervisors are Dick Decke, Jake Tanis, Melvin Dutrow, Dennis Foust and Glenn Roth. Residents can contact the township at 814-364-9176 or secretary@pottertownship.org. Emails and phone numbers for individual supervisors are available online .

The State College Borough Council typically meets the first and third Mondays of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 6 in room 304 of the State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St., State College.

Agendas are available online, www.statecollegepa.us/606/Borough-Council-Agendas-Minutes .

The borough council members are Jesse L. Barlow, Deanna M. Behring, Janet P. Engeman, Gopal Balachandran, Peter S. Marshall, Nalini Krishnankutty and Divine Lipscomb, and the mayor is Ezra Nanes. Residents can contact the borough at 814-234-7100, the council at boro@statecollegepa.us or the mayor at mayor@statecollegepa.us .

The Unionville Borough Council typically meets the first Monday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 6 at the borough building, 221 N. Allegheny St., Fleming.

Council members are Allen Runkle, Fred Ream, Robert Fisher, Alisha Barton, Jason Crestini, Jake Ream and Ben Narehood, and the mayor is Brian McAfee. Residents can contact the borough at 814-355-1855 or Uboro1859@gmail.com . Phone numbers for individual council members are available online, unionvilleborough.com/borough-1 .

The Worth Township Planning Commission typically meets the first Monday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 6 at 295 Shady Dell Road, Port Matilda.

The township does not have a website; agendas are posted at the meeting location.

Commission members are Chad Smith, Rich Zerby, George Moore, Buddy (Warren) Daughenbaugh, Dean Daughenbaugh, Ronald Reese and Butch Warrender. Residents can contact the township at 814-692-8141 or worthtwp1@netzero.net .

Tuesday, March 7

The Centre Region Council of Governments’ Facilities Committee typically meets on the first Tuesday of the month and will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 7 in the COG general forum room, 2643 Gateway Drive, State College, and via Zoom.

Agendas are available online, www.crcog.net/facilitiescommittee .

The committee consists of elected officials from the Centre Region COG member municipalities and include Eric Bernier (College Township), Laura Dininni (Ferguson Township), Patti Hartle (Halfmoon Township), Frank Harden (Harris Township), Betsy Whitman (Patton Township) and Peter Marshall (State College Borough). Residents can contact the COG at 814-231-3077.

The Liberty Township Supervisors typically meet the first Tuesday of every month and will meet at 5 p.m. March 7 for a township meeting, followed by a sewer meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the township building, 124 Hunter Run Road, Howard.

Supervisors are Denny Bechdel, Stan Donahay Sr. and Gary Bathurst Sr. Residents can contact the township at 570-962-3207 or libertytownshipsupervisors@comcast.net .

The Bellefonte Area School District board will hold a regular school board meeting at 7 p.m. March 7 in the middle school cafeteria. A recording will be available on C-NET’s website.

Agendas are available online, go.boarddocs.com/pa/bellasd/Board.nsf/Public .

Board members are Jon Guizar, Jeff Steiner, Andrea Royer, Jack Bechdel, Marie Perini, Nate Campbell, Donna Smith, Julie Fitzgerald and Kimberly Weaver. Residents can contact the district at 814-355-4814 or the board at boarddl@basd.net ; individual board members’ emails are available online, www.basd.net/Page/181 .

The Boggs Township Supervisors typically meet the first Tuesday of each month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 in the Boggs Township Municipal Building, 1270 Runville Road, Bellefonte.

Supervisors are Glenn A. Coakley, David J. Veneziano II and Terry L. Gates Jr. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-3301 or btownship@comcast.net .

The College Township Planning Commission typically meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 at the township building, 1481 E. College Ave, State College, or via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on the agenda. The meetings are recorded by C-NET .

Agendas are typically posted online, www.collegetownship.org/AgendaCenter/Planning-Commission-4 .

The commission members, which are appointed by the township council, are Ray Forziat, Ed Darrah, Peggy Ekdahl, Robert Hoffman, William McKibbin, Bill Sharp, Matthew Fenton and Noreen Khoury (alternate). Residents can contact the township at 814-231-3021.

The Ferguson Township Supervisors typically meet for their regular meetings on the first and third Tuesday of the month, with some exceptions, and will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 at the township building, 3147 Research Drive, State College, and on Zoom.

Agendas are typically posted online, www.twp.ferguson.pa.us/node/39/agenda/2023 . The board will hold a public hearing on a resolution to approve Greenbriar-Saybrook park master plan.

The township supervisors are Lisa Strickland, Patricia Stephens, Laura Dininni, Jeremie Thompson and Corey Gracie-Griffin. Residents can contact the township at 814-238-4651.

The Upper Bald Eagle/Halfmoon COG typically meets the first Tuesday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Port Matilda Fire Hall, 101 E Plank Road, Port Matilda.

Member municipalities are Port Matilda borough and Halfmoon, Huston, Taylor and Worth townships. The COG does not have a website.

Wednesday, March 8

The Ferguson Township Supervisors typically hold work sessions on the second Wednesday and will meet at 12:15 p.m. March 8 at the township building, 3147 Research Drive, State College and via Zoom.

Agendas are typically posted online, www.twp.ferguson.pa.us/node/39/agenda/2023 .

The township supervisors are Lisa Strickland, Patricia Stephens, Laura Dininni, Jeremie Thompson and Corey Gracie-Griffin. Residents can contact the township at 814-238-4651.

The Patton Township Supervisors typically meet the second and fourth Wednesday of the month (with some exceptions during summer months) and will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the township building, 100 Patton Plaza, State College.

Agendas are available online, twp.patton.pa.us/AgendaCenter .

Supervisors are Pam Robb, Elliot Abrams, Sultan Magruder, Dan Trevino and Betsy Whitman. Residents can contact the township at 814-234-0271 or patton@twp.patton.pa.us .

The Bald Eagle Area School District board typically meets the second Wednesday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 8 in the boardroom of the administration building, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate. Work sessions will be held prior to the regular meetings, as needed, beginning at 6 p.m.

Agendas are available online, www.beasd.org/documents/board-of-education-meeting-agendas/12808 .

Board members are Timothy E. Nilson, Jason Penland, Mark Kresovich, Michael Yeaney, Tina Greene, Molly Hoover, Mary Ann Hamilton, Gary Heverly Jr. and Adam Frank. Residents can contact the district at 814-355-4860.

The Haines Township Planning Commission typically meets the second Wednesday of each month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 8 in the Haines Township Municipal Building, 153 South Rachel’s Way, Aaronsburg.

Agendas are posted online, hainestwp.org/township-government/minutes-agendas .

Commission members are Marlin Fultz, Robert Conklin, Austin Lewis and Samuel Derugen. Residents can contact the township at 814-349-8193 or hainestownship@verizon.net . The contact for the planning commission is Marlin Fultz, 814-349-4484.

Thursday, March 9

The Centre Region Council of Governments’ Finance Committee typically meets on the second Thursday of the month and will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 9 in the COG general forum room, 2643 Gateway Drive, State College, and via Zoom.

Agendas are available online, www.crcog.net/financecommittee .

The committee consists of elected officials from the Centre Region COG member municipalities and include Rich Francke (College Township), Laura Dininni (Ferguson Township), Ron Servello (Halfmoon Township), Dan Treviño (Patton Township) and Nalini Krishnankutty (State College Borough). Residents can contact the COG at 814-231-3077.

The Gregg Township Supervisors typically meet the second Thursday of the month and will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 9 in room 106 of the Old Gregg School, 106 School St., Spring Mills.

Agendas are available online, greggtownship.org/government/meetings/board-of-supervisors .

Supervisors are Ben Haupt, Cathy Arney, Charles Stover and Pamela Hackenburg. Residents can contact the township at 814-422-8218 or secretary@greggtownship.org .

The Benner Township Planning Commission typically meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 9 at the township building,

Agendas are typically posted online, www.bennertownship.org .

Commission members are Randy Moyer, Lee Copper, Lynn Chaplin, Willis Houser, Judson Mantz, Rick Weaver and Jim Lanning. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-1419 or BENNERTWP@aol.com .

The Centre Hall Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. March 9 at the borough office, 134 North Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall.

Agendas are available online, www.centrehallborough.org .

The council members are Kathryn Long, C. Christine Cooper, Daniel Smith, Patrick Kelly, Patricia Krisch, Dennis Buffington and Davis Araujo. The mayor is LeDon Young. Residents can contact the borough at 814-364-1772 or chbw@verizon.net .

The Halfmoon Township Supervisors typically meet the second and fourth Thursday of each month and will meet at 7 p.m. March 9 at Halfmoon Township Municipal Building, 100 Municipal Lane, Port Matilda.

Agendas are available online, halfmoontwp.us/all-board-of-supervisors-meeting-agendas .

Supervisors are David Piper, Ron Servello, Rose Ann Hoover, Patti Hartle and Chuck Beck. Residents can contact the township at 814-692-9800 or townshipclerk@halfmoontwp.us , and the board at supervisors@halfmoontwp.us .