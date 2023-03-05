Letter: Surrounded by construction, charm of Palm Beach living dulls

Welcome to the demolition derby in the formerly quiet North End of Palm Beach. (Monterey Road is in the lead with 282 Monterey Road the projected individual winner.)

The justification for 282 Monterey’s ascendance in the competition is clear:

1. The house adjacent to 282 Monterey on the west is commencing a major demolition/renovation project.

2. The house adjacent to 282 Monterey on the east is requesting to demolish a one-story house and replace it with a two-story McMansion.

3. The house across the street from 282 Monterey has already completed demolition and is ready to begin new construction. This house had already been the subject of a major renovation that necessitated the installation of pointed curbstones at 282 Monterey to keep construction vehicles off the front lawn.

4. Driving east on Monterey toward North Ocean Boulevard,, we observe another completed demolition and at another Monterey Road lot the appearance of benign neglect warns us of major renovations or another demolition derby contestant.

We have chaos on our right, chaos on our left and chaos across the street. We feel like we’ve arrived in one of Dante’s Circles of Hell.

The noise, dust and traffic congestion, along with parking issues on our narrow street, already used as a parking lot for North Lake Way and sometimes populated by landscape/lawn maintenance vehicles that appear to be better suited for troop deployment, is mind boggling.

The plain fact that the construction projects now in progress will continue for five or six years is frightening.

Even after leaving Monterey Road and turning to drive south on North Ocean Boulevard, we observe that the former Kennedy estate at the end of Monterey Road on the ocean is presently undergoing [another] major renovation. Just a couple properties to the south of the former Kennedy estate, “Versailles on a postage stamp,” a six-year veteran, has been demolished, perhaps to be replaced with another architectural absurdity.

Today, we are reluctant to have guests come to our home during the day because of the number, soon to be increased, of lots enclosed with chain link fences, giving Monterey Road somewhat of a prison camp appearance. Further, the numerous construction projects creating so much unoccupied property, also seem to be an invitation for break-ins.

Another issue with this recent rampant construction is that many of the people building the McMansions in neighborhoods that historically housed business and professional residents are not future homeowners but developers or flippers, whose only interest is profit and who are not concerned with the quality of life of the people who live there.

We have been residents of 282 Monterey Road for over 40 years, and the obvious outcome of The Demolition Derby will be to destroy the peaceful enjoyment of our home for years to come.

We hope that those who make decisions regarding future developments take the time to drive down Monterey Road and as each proposed project is considered — whether on our street or another — will look at it in conjunction with all the other projects in the neighborhood and then carefully evaluate how it will affect the health, safety, welfare and peaceful enjoyment of current property owners.

Concerned residents should drive by as well, because The Demolition Derby may be coming to your neighborhood. And take it from the hands-down winner: The prize in this perverted competition is nothing but pain and expense as you attempt to protect your home and lifestyle.

Pamela DunstonPalm Beach