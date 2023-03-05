Local communities deserve to be heard. Unplug your ears, Florida lawmakers

Yes, “First, do no harm” is the simple advice given to those who practice medicine.

Unfortunately, “First, ask before you do any harm” remains simple common sense that the Florida Legislature refuses to practice when it comes to dealing with the state’s 67 counties.

On issue after issue – from home rule to budgets, from zoning to boundary lines – Florida’s lawmakers have an “act now, think about the impact later” mentality that leads them to pass laws that affect local municipalities without consulting the people responsible for leading those communities.

“We just want them to work with us,” Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine said regarding state lawmakers. “But 95% of the time, we tend to find ourselves playing defense on ideas they come up with that we didn’t know about (beforehand).”

It's a chronic mistake that state lawmakers have an opportunity to rectify during the Florida Legislature’s 2023 session, which begins Tuesday. They should seize it.

Listen to local governments

Constantine, a former state representative and senator who is currently president of the Florida Association of Counties, pointed to how local governments effectively worked together during Hurricane Ian as an example of the benefits of putting more trust in Florida's communities.

“Local governments are the incubators for new ideas, and the level of cooperation we had (during Ian) showed how that helps everyone,” Constantine said.

“But we need more flexibility to keep being innovators.”

During a session with the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board, Constantine laid out his group's wish list for the upcoming legislative session. Among the items:

∎ Support for local governments that need more resources to meet ever-growing cybersecurity demands.

"This is a huge issue for more and more communities," Constantine said.

∎ Major action on water quality and supply challenges, including the creation of a five-year funding plan.

“Right now, our lawmakers are just throwing money at problems as they surface – red tide here, green algae there,” Constantine said. “But until we come up with a comprehensive plan and a way to fund it, we’re not going to really address our water issues.”

A blueprint to rapidly create more affordable housing across Florida.

Constantine said while many local officials support an affordable housing plan crafted by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, they still hope to provide more input on the proposal.

“There are a lot of good components in it,” Constantine said. “We just want the ability to reduce any unintended consequences, because what’s good for housing in Seminole County may not be in Jacksonville; what’s good for Naples may not be for Sarasota.”

Yes, these items – and others – on the Florida Association of Counties’ priority list may be ambitious. But there's no debating they're eminently reasonable as well.

To achieve such goals, however, Florida's lawmakers must finally show a willingness to stop dictating to local governments and start listening to them. It's a moment of enlightenment that's well overdue.

– This editorial was written by Opinion Editor Roger Brown for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune Editorial Board.