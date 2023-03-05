6A Oregon boys basketball Round 2: Jackson Shelstad scores 41 in West Linn win; Tualatin knocks out rival Tigard; one point separates Gresham and Benson

By Dan Brood

The Class 6A Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs continued Saturday with Round 2 action around the state. Here's a game-by-game summary of the action.

Photo: Josiah Lake of Tualatin

West Linn 89, Jesuit 64

The top-seeded Lions, behind a 26-0 first-half run, ran away from the Crusaders to get the victory at West Linn High School.

West Linn senior guard Jackson Shelstad poured in 41 points. He went 17 of 22 from the field (7 of 8 from 3-point range) while also having six assists and five rebounds.

Senior Adrian Mosley added 19 points, five rebounds and two assists.

For Jesuit, junior wing Nick Rafalovich scored 25 points and senior guard Isaiah Crane added 15.

West Linn, the Three Rivers League champion, moved to 26-1. The Lions will face Central Catholic in a state tournament quarterfinal game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

Jesuit, which shared the Metro League title, finished its season 16-10.

Central Catholic 56, Nelson 33

The Rams relied on their defensive pressure, and it paid off with an impressive victory at Central Catholic High School.

Central Catholic limited the Hawks to their lowest point total of the season.

On offense, the Rams used a balanced scoring attack, led by junior Marley Zeller’s 15 points. Junior Tony Angelo added 12 points, and senior Gray Thompson and sophomore Isaac Carr each scored 10.

Central Catholic, the No. 3 team out of the Mt. Hood Conference, moved to 15-11. The Rams move on to face top-seeded West Linn in a state quarterfinal contest at 1:30 p.m. at the Chiles Center.

Nelson, the No. 5 squad from the Mt. Hood Conference, finished its season 12-15.

Gresham 62, Benson 61

The Gophers, behind a balanced scoring attack, were able to get the oh-so-close victory at Gresham High School.

Senior guard Marcus McKinney, one of five Gophers in double figures, led the way for the home team with 15 points. Senior Esyah Pippa-White added 15 points, junior Nate Gilkey had 12, senior Scotty Riddle tallied 11 and junior RJ Alexander scored 10.

For Benson, junior Dylan Douangphrachanh led all scorers with 21 points. Senior Kavon Bradford had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, as well as six assists, and sophomore Tre Kelly scored 12 points.

Gresham, the Mt. Hood Conference runner-up, improved to 22-4. The Gophers will play Lincoln in a state tournament quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Chiles Center.

Benson, the No. 4 squad out of the Portland Interscholastic League, finished its season 15-11.

Lincoln 63, Cleveland 53

The battle of Portland Interscholastic League powerhouses went the Cardinals’ way, as they soared to victory at Lincoln High School.

Malachi Seely-Roberts scored a game-high 20 points while also having seven rebounds and four assists for Lincoln. Moroni Seely-Roberts recorded a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Graham Eikenberry added eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks. JahAllah Van scored eight points.

For Cleveland, standout senior Jackson Cooper scored 11 first-half points but was plagued with foul problems, and he ended up fouling out with just over five minutes left.

Lincoln, the PIL champion, moved to 23-4. The Cardinals will take on Gresham in a state quarterfinal contest Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at the Chiles Center.

Cleveland, the No. 2 squad out of the PIL, ended its season 18-9.

Tualatin 67, Tigard 63

The Timberwolves, after being tied with their rivals 28-28 at halftime, outscored the Tigers 21-11 in the third quarter and then fought off a furious Tigard fourth-quarter rally attempt to get the win in an intense game at Tualatin High School.

“Tigard-Tualatin is always going to be one of those games that’s always going to be close no matter what,” Tualatin senior guard Josiah Lake said. “They have really good players, and they battled hard, but we just came out on top.”

Malik Brown of Tigard (right) and Josiah Lake of Tualatin in a postgame embrace

Tualatin junior wing/post Jaden Steppe led all scorers with 24 points. He had six rebounds and two assists. Lake scored 18 points, including 13 in the second half, to go with nine rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Ryan Schleicher added eight points for the Timberwolves.

Senior guard Kalim Brown paced the Tigers with 21 points. Senior Sawyer Wolf added 12. Senior Malik Brown reached double figures with 11 and senior Douglas Bailey scored nine.

Tualatin, the Three Rivers League runner-up, improved to 21-5. The Timberwolves will face Beaverton in a state tournament quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chiles Center.

Tigard, the No. 3 squad out of the Three Rivers League, finished its season 15-10.

Beaverton 64, West Salem 34

The Beavers picked up their second consecutive decisive home postseason victory, sprinting to a big win over the Titans at Beaverton High School.

Senior Jalen Childs scored a game-high 23 points to help lead the Beavers to the win. Junior Max Elmgren added 19 points and junior Chance Winter had 12.

For West Salem, senior Tommy Slack tallied a team-high 13 points, and senior Jimmy Lathen had 11.

Beaverton, which shared the Metro League title, improved to 20-7. The Beavers will face defending state champion Tualatin in a state tournament quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

West Salem, the Central Valley Conference champion, ended its season 17-9.

Mountainside 70, Clackamas 48

The Mavericks outscored Clackamas 22-4 in the second quarter and never looked back on their way to getting the big win at Mountainside High School.

Senior post Jaylin Ormond had a double-double for the home team with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore guard Braydon Boe had 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Senior guard Blake Thune had seven points and eight assists, and freshman guard Eli Vizconde added 12 points and three assists.

Also for the Mavericks, sophomore guard Peyton Reyes drew three charging calls, left the game with a bloody chin in the second quarter, but returned and kept playing strong defense.

Mountainside, which shared the Metro League crown, moved to 19-7. The Mavericks will take on Barlow in a state tournament quarterfinal Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at the Chiles Center.

Clackamas, the No. 4 team out of the Mt. Hood Conference, ended its season 18-8.

Barlow 81, Sherwood 73

The Bruins got off to a fast start and fought off the Bowmen the rest of the way to get the win at Barlow High School.

Barlow went on a 12-0 run to go up 12-2 and held a 38-25 halftime advantage. The home team led 73-58 in the third quarter before Sherwood cut the final margin to eight.

Senior Jahvari Martino and sophomore Jalen Atkins each scored 20 points to lead the way for the Bruins, with Martino also having nine rebounds and six assists. Senior Nate Forrar added 14 points, and sophomore Mason Bierbrauer scored 11.

Senior Jared Sucher tallied 20 points to pace the Bowmen.

Barlow, the Mt. Hood Conference champion, improved to 24-3. The Bruins will face Mountainside in a state quarterfinal Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at the Chiles Center.

Sherwood, the Pacific Conference champion, finished its season 19-7.

