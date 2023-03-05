Open in App
Burlington, VT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Burlington Free Press

How to watch, live updates: UVM women's basketball America East semifinal

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRHsI_0l8HBso500

The last time the University of Vermont women's basketball team lost was 16 games ago vs. Maryland-Baltimore County at Patrick Gym.

The Catamounts' opponent in an America East conference tournament semifinal: The No. 4 Retrievers in Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

Although, No. 1 UVM (23-6) fell to UMBC (14-14) at the start of conference play on New Year's Day and have since beaten the Retrievers during their win streak (fifth longest in the country), the loss hasn't been forgotten by Vermont coach Alisa Kresge.

Quarterfinals:UVM women's basketball holds off Bryant, advances to semifinals

"Anybody can beat you, that was the biggest thing we had to show up," Kresge said of what UVM learned in the two games against UMBC this season. "We had to buy into what we're doing, buy into each other and do it as a team one way or another."

UMBC is efficient in the first quarter of games (only lost the opening frame three times in conference play this season) and Kresge said the opening 10 minutes will be crucial.

"That's a team that I think they just thrive off of going well early, and I think we thrive off of the defensive stops early and that's something that's going to be a big key to the start of this game," Kresge said.

The Catamounts are seeking their first title-game berth since they won the second of back-to-back conference crowns in 2010.

Streaming info for Vermont's America East semifinal

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Patrick Gym

Stream: ESPN+

Live Twitter updates for Vermont's America East semifinal

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Vermont State newsLocal Vermont State
Rice, CVU to meet in Vermont boy's basketball state championship game
Burlington, VT2 days ago
These Are the 23 Best Bar Towns in New England
Burlington, VT7 hours ago
PHOTOS: Take a look at Vermont's Town Meeting Day 2023
Bakersfield, VT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Plattsburgh police investigating crash involving SUNY Plattsburgh student
Plattsburgh, NY20 hours ago
Grace Potter To Return Home For September 2023 Concerts Near Burlington
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Bill Busier of Essex Junction, Survivor of German POW Camp, Turns 105
Essex, VT1 day ago
Middlebury Sweets: The largest candy store in Vermont
Middlebury, VT12 hours ago
Have you seen this frog in Newport?
Newport, VT1 day ago
Four Newish Restaurants Bring World Flavors to Chittenden County
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Stowe, VT1 day ago
Learning to drive: A giant step for Afghan women in Vermont
Shelburne, VT3 days ago
Vermont's last one-room schoolhouse carries on 170-year-old tradition
Elmore, VT1 day ago
New contract deal for technical professional workers at UVM Medical Center
Burlington, VT3 days ago
Brattleboro Irving has cheapest gas price in Vermont
Brattleboro, VT2 days ago
Stuck in Vermont: Don "Tip" Ruggles Has Worked in Two Montpelier Hardware Stores for Almost Fifty Years
Montpelier, VT11 hours ago
Burlington Voters Reject Police Oversight Ballot Item
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger to announce appointment of fire chief
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Missing snowmobiler found dead in Schroon Lake
Schroon Lake, NY3 days ago
Here's What Voters Decided on During Vermont's Town Meeting Day
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Randolph rejects resurrecting police department
Randolph, VT1 day ago
2 Vermont Cities Land on List of Happiest in America
Burlington, VT6 days ago
South Burlington voters approve 3 major funding requests, choose from 10 candidates on Town Meeting Day
South Burlington, VT1 day ago
One Dish: Relishing the Crab Cake at Pauline’s Café in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT2 days ago
New contract gives UVM Medical Center technical staff higher pay
Burlington, VT3 days ago
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Plattsburgh, NY7 days ago
Crews respond to fire in Peru, New York
Peru, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy