How to watch, live updates: UVM women's basketball America East semifinal

The last time the University of Vermont women's basketball team lost was 16 games ago vs. Maryland-Baltimore County at Patrick Gym.

The Catamounts' opponent in an America East conference tournament semifinal: The No. 4 Retrievers in Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

Although, No. 1 UVM (23-6) fell to UMBC (14-14) at the start of conference play on New Year's Day and have since beaten the Retrievers during their win streak (fifth longest in the country), the loss hasn't been forgotten by Vermont coach Alisa Kresge.

"Anybody can beat you, that was the biggest thing we had to show up," Kresge said of what UVM learned in the two games against UMBC this season. "We had to buy into what we're doing, buy into each other and do it as a team one way or another."

UMBC is efficient in the first quarter of games (only lost the opening frame three times in conference play this season) and Kresge said the opening 10 minutes will be crucial.

"That's a team that I think they just thrive off of going well early, and I think we thrive off of the defensive stops early and that's something that's going to be a big key to the start of this game," Kresge said.

The Catamounts are seeking their first title-game berth since they won the second of back-to-back conference crowns in 2010.

Streaming info for Vermont's America East semifinal

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Patrick Gym

Stream: ESPN+

