Highlights: Leuzinger girls basketball shows out to beat San Juan Hills in regional semifinals

LAWNDALE, Calif. – Leuzinger girls basketball is headed to a CIF championship game for the second time this season.

The Olympians looked the part of a CIF Division II State title contender on Saturday as they took down San Juan Hills 70-55 in the Southern Region semifinals.

Zoe Anderson hit six threes in 11 tries to lead all scorers with 22 points for The Leu, and added 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Madison Watts racked up 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 blocks, and Dresha Moore cleaned up inside with 15 points, 13 boards, and 2 blocks. Leah Sarabia totaled 8 points, a game-high 7 assists, and 3 steals.

Despite the loss, San Juan Hills had a strong showing as well. Amanda Edwards drained six three-pointers to lead the Stallions with 20 points. Aryanna Hudson finished with 17 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals, and Anna Shreeve contributed 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 assists.