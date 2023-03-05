Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
New York Post

Cocky Will Levis shows off strong arm at NFL Combine: ‘I’ve got a cannon’

By Ryan Dunleavy,

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Levis, projected to be a top-10 draft pick this year even as the third quarterback listed in most rankings , didn’t hold back at the NFL Scouting Combine when asked about his potential.

“My goal is to win more than anybody,” said Levis, who spent the past two years at Kentucky after two at Penn State. “I want to be the greatest of all time. I feel like you are crazy if you don’t think that way.”

The 6-foot-3 Levis had the scouting audience and his peers in the stadium buzzing Saturday with the velocity on his passes — an average of 59 mph, third-highest among combine quarterbacks since 2016, per the NFL Network — and easy 55-yard go-route throws.

“I’ve got a cannon, and I want to show it off,” Levis said. “I think I’ve got one of the stronger arms that’s come out of any draft class in recent memory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXRks_0l8H9zNL00
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis participates in a drill during the NFL Combine.
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KxKb_0l8H9zNL00
Top pick options C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young draw comparison to Bears’ QB

Levis also showed off in meetings. His “ability to handle a lot of information,” is a skill that could endear him to the Raiders at pick No. 7 for head coach Josh McDaniels’ complex offense, according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Natural comparisons exist to the Bills’ Josh Allen, but Levis’ eye is on the Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

“Not the fastest guy, but [Burrow is] able to move so efficiently to put himself in a stable base to make efficient throws,” Levis said. “And I’ve been watching a lot of film on him.”

Burrow completely changed the identity of a downtrodden franchise. Can Levis do the same?

“I want to be selected as high as possible, but at the end of the day I just want a team that believes in me,” he said. “I’ve got to make somebody fall in love with me.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Jets star delivers brutal message to Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NFL star Joe Mixon’s house cordoned off by police, sister says he’s uninvolved in shooting
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN2 days ago
NFL rumors: Russell Wilson’s leash with Sean Payton is shockingly short
Denver, CO2 days ago
I married my stepdaddy — and it was the best decision I ever made
Tampa, FL7 days ago
Aaron Rodgers just became the Jets’ quarterback to lose
Green Bay, WI10 hours ago
Saints give Derek Carr something he never had with Raiders that will lead to easy wins
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH21 days ago
Gunshot from Joe Mixon’s house was fired at kids in NERF war: Neighbor
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Did Bryce Young just solidify himself as the No. 1 draft pick at the 2023 NFL combine? | Joel Klatt Show
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Report: Sean Payton may not like Russell Wilson and has a one-year audition to prove himself
Denver, CO2 days ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NFL rumors: Surprise team now favored to trade up to No. 1 with Bears
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Ruthless Jon Jones reveals why Ciryl Gane quickly tapped at UFC 285: ‘I could hear his spine popping’
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Stipe Miocic savagely warns Jon Jones to “stop him” with a “match me in July” ultimatum after UFC 285
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo market expected to be led by 3 teams
Houston, TX19 hours ago
Missing Georgia dad Nathan Millard found dead, rolled up in carpet
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy