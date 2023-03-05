Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Capitals visit the Kings after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

Washington Capitals (31-27-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-20-8, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Los Angeles Kings after Alexander Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Capitals’ 8-3 win.

Los Angeles is 35-20-8 overall and 19-9-2 in home games. The Kings have given up 212 goals while scoring 208 for a -4 scoring differential.

Washington has a 31-27-6 record overall and a 16-14-3 record in road games. The Capitals have given up 190 goals while scoring 198 for a +8 scoring differential.

The teams play Monday for the second time this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 4-3. Ovechkin scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 21 goals and 43 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has nine goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Strome has 14 goals and 29 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (upper-body).

Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Martin Fehervary: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX2 days ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA4 hours ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY23 hours ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Grizzlies tried to address Morant’s actions before gun video
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Haliburton has career-high 19 assists in Pacers' OT win
Indianapolis, IN34 minutes ago
No. 13 Virginia beats UNC; Tar Heels could miss NCAA tourney
Chapel Hill, NC57 minutes ago
Top-seeded FAU routs Western Kentucky in C-USA quarterfinal
Bowling Green, KY1 hour ago
Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Kansas' Self to miss Big 12 tourney after medical procedure
Lawrence, KS9 hours ago
Oregon closes on 7-0 run, beats WSU 75-70 in Pac-12 tourney
Pullman, WA2 hours ago
Powers scores 21, leads Sam Houston to WAC quarterfinals win
Huntsville, TX3 hours ago
Mississippi man gets 42 months in prison for cross burning
Gulfport, MS1 hour ago
No. 7 Texas routs Oklahoma State 61-47 in Big 12 quarters
Austin, TX40 minutes ago
Texas Tech coach Adams resigns after insensitive comments
Lubbock, TX23 hours ago
No. 13 Virginia loses Vander Plas to season-ending injury
Charlottesville, VA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy