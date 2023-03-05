Hurricanes take on the Lightning after Aho’s 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-20-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -151, Lightning +129; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sebastian Aho’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Hurricanes’ 6-1 win.

Carolina has a 40-12-8 record overall and a 21-7-2 record in home games. The Hurricanes have a 16-2-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Tampa Bay has a 15-15-1 record in road games and a 37-20-5 record overall. The Lightning have allowed 188 goals while scoring 218 for a +30 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 4-3 in a shootout. Aho scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns has 12 goals and 36 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 24 goals and 63 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has scored seven goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesse Puljujarvi: out (nir - visa issues), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.