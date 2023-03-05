Flyers take on the Red Wings on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (28-25-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-28-11, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers -125, Red Wings +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers enter a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four in a row.

Philadelphia has gone 11-15-4 at home and 23-28-11 overall. The Flyers have gone 8-7-10 in games decided by a goal.

Detroit has a 28-25-9 record overall and a 13-13-5 record on the road. The Red Wings are 7-10-3 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Flyers won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has 17 goals and 32 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 23 goals and 36 assists for the Red Wings. Pius Suter has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Brendan Lemieux: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Ville Husso: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.