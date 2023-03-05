Predators visit the Canucks, look to prolong road winning streak

Nashville Predators (30-23-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (25-32-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Vancouver Canucks aiming to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Vancouver is 12-17-1 at home and 25-32-5 overall. The Canucks have given up 241 goals while scoring 206 for a -35 scoring differential.

Nashville has a 15-12-3 record in road games and a 30-23-6 record overall. The Predators have a 14-5-3 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Predators won the last matchup 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has scored 29 goals with 49 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Matt Duchene has 19 goals and 31 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Ethan Bear: out (upper body), Filip Hronek: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.