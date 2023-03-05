Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Edmonton visits Buffalo after Draisaitl’s hat trick

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

Edmonton Oilers (34-22-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-25-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Buffalo Sabres after Leon Draisaitl recorded a hat trick in the Oilers’ 7-5 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Buffalo is 32-25-4 overall and 13-16-2 at home. The Sabres rank third in the league with 228 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Edmonton is 18-10-3 on the road and 34-22-8 overall. The Oilers have scored 73 power-play goals, which ranks first in NHL play.

Monday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored 28 goals with 34 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Draisaitl has 41 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 15 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-3-3, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Alex Tuch: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kochetkov returns for Hurricanes, blanks Flyers 1-0
Raleigh, NC43 minutes ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA23 hours ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA4 hours ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY23 hours ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Grizzlies tried to address Morant’s actions before gun video
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Penn State advances with third win over Illini this season
State College, PA1 hour ago
No. 13 Virginia beats UNC; Tar Heels could miss NCAA tourney
Chapel Hill, NC56 minutes ago
Texas Tech coach Adams resigns after insensitive comments
Lubbock, TX23 hours ago
Thursday's Scores
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Top-seeded FAU routs Western Kentucky in C-USA quarterfinal
Bowling Green, KY1 hour ago
Kansas' Self to miss Big 12 tourney after medical procedure
Lawrence, KS9 hours ago
Haliburton has career-high 19 assists in Pacers' OT win
Indianapolis, IN34 minutes ago
Railroad group warns that car flaw could cause derailments
Springfield, OH53 minutes ago
No. 7 Texas routs Oklahoma State 61-47 in Big 12 quarters
Austin, TX40 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy