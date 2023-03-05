Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Kraken look to keep win streak going, visit the Avalanche

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken (35-21-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-21-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -169, Kraken +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado has a 34-21-5 record overall and a 16-10-4 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have gone 29-9-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle has a 35-21-6 record overall and a 20-9-3 record on the road. The Kraken have gone 15-6-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Daniel Sprong has scored 15 goals with 17 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (concussion), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (illness), Cale Makar: out (concussion), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body), Oliver Bjorkstrand: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Grizzlies tried to address Morant’s actions before gun video
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX2 days ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA4 hours ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY23 hours ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Penn State advances with third win over Illini this season
State College, PA1 hour ago
Ex-Navajo President Zah, guided by love for people, dies
Fort Defiance, AZ1 day ago
San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Nevada in MWC tourney
San Jose, CA2 hours ago
Grand Canyon beats Seattle U 84-79 in WAC quarterfinals
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Oregon closes on 7-0 run, beats WSU 75-70 in Pac-12 tourney
Pullman, WA2 hours ago
Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit
Houston, TX5 hours ago
No. 13 Virginia beats UNC; Tar Heels could miss NCAA tourney
Chapel Hill, NC56 minutes ago
Top-seeded FAU routs Western Kentucky in C-USA quarterfinal
Bowling Green, KY1 hour ago
Haliburton has career-high 19 assists in Pacers' OT win
Indianapolis, IN33 minutes ago
CSU Fullerton beats Hawaii 62-60 in OT in Big West tourney
Fullerton, CA1 hour ago
Powers scores 21, leads Sam Houston to WAC quarterfinals win
Huntsville, TX3 hours ago
Padres newcomer Wacha pitches 3 innings in spring debut
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
Railroad group warns that car flaw could cause derailments
Springfield, OH53 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy