Watch as Greek protesters gather in Athens following deadly train crash that killed 57

Watch as protesters gather in Athens , Greece , on Sunday (5 March) following a deadly train crash.

At least 57 people were killed in a head-on collision between two trains last Tuesday, in what is the country’s worst-ever train disaster.

Thousands of people have protested across the country in recent days, with public anger growing over the government ’s failure to manage the rail network.

A large rally of students and railway employees is set for Sunday in Syntagma Square, Athens, next to the Greek parliament.

The passenger train involved in the collision was believed to be carrying a number of students, and at least nine people studying at university were among the dead, while dozens more were injured.

The stationmaster at Larissa has admitted responsibility for the accident, but his court appearance has been postponed amid nationwide protests.

He was due to appear on Saturday, but is now expected to attend court on Sunday.