Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Olympic champion Nicola Adams launches boxing programme with King’s charity

By Ted Hennessey,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzhS0_0l8GydvQ00

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams is launching a boxing programme with the King’s youth charity.

The programme, Get Started With Boxing With Nicola Adams And The Prince’s Trust , will introduce young people to the sport while building their self-confidence, motivation and skills for work.

It will focus on those from disadvantaged backgrounds or struggling to get their life on track.

For young people today - having been faced with the pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis – it's really important they have somewhere to go for support

Nicola Adams

Adams, an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, said: “Boxing has always been a safe space for me where I can be myself; but it has also given me the courage to go out and achieve my goals in life.

“It is important for me to help and support young people as goodwill ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, because I know what it’s like to struggle.

“When I was young, having a support network like the trust would have been so helpful.

“With that advice and guidance available to me, I would have more easily been able to overcome the challenges I faced.

“For young people today – having been faced with the pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis – it’s really important they have somewhere to go for support.”

The programme, to be launched for 16 to 25-year-olds later this year, will be a mix of practical and theory sessions focusing on boosting confidence and developing an understanding of fitness and boxing techniques.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL2 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX9 hours ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA7 hours ago
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA3 days ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy