Man killed after being shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that around 3:15 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting in northwest Atlanta at 1621 Marietta Road NW.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim told police he was unable to provide the identity of the shooter or the reason for the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit will continue the investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS: