Man killed after being shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that around 3:15 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting in northwest Atlanta at 1621 Marietta Road NW.
When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
He was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
The victim told police he was unable to provide the identity of the shooter or the reason for the shooting.
The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit will continue the investigation.
