Wrestling Observer Radio: Rampage live, Smackdown, Revolution, tons of news

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Rampage from the Cow Palace, UFC with the return of Jon Jones, Smackdown, Roman vs. Sami II, all the news from the weekend and more. A fun show as always so check it out!

Timestamps:

Start: AEW Rampage notes

11:26: UFC 285 recap

34:09: Injury updates on Kofi Kingston, Ronda Rousey

36:42: WWE SmackDown recap

49:21: Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns in Toronto

52:05: Stardom's show from this weekend

54:40: Notes on Reelz/MLW, Eddie Kingston 'quitting' AEW, Daga injured

