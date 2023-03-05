Wrestling Observer Radio: Rampage live, Smackdown, Revolution, tons of news

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Rampage from the Cow Palace, UFC with the return of Jon Jones, Smackdown, Roman vs. Sami II, all the news from the weekend and more. A fun show as always so check it out!
Timestamps:
Start: AEW Rampage notes
11:26: UFC 285 recap
34:09: Injury updates on Kofi Kingston, Ronda Rousey
36:42: WWE SmackDown recap
49:21: Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns in Toronto
52:05: Stardom's show from this weekend
54:40: Notes on Reelz/MLW, Eddie Kingston 'quitting' AEW, Daga injured
