Banks girls rally for state basketball championship win over Corbett

Do you believe in miracles? How can you not after watching Banks Saturday night.

Despite being undefeated for much of the season and entering the tournament as the No. 1-seed, few outside the program expected what they saw when the Braves shocked, stunned, then knocked out Corbett, 47-38, in the 3A Girls State Basketball Championship Game on Saturday, March 4, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Banks found itself in a 9-0 hole to start the game, then went on to outscore the Cardinals 47-29 the remainder of the way.

“This is so surreal. I can’t even put it into words,” Banks’ Alex Saunders said. “I’m just so proud of my team, and so proud of how far we’ve come. We worked every single second of this season towards this moment. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to come here with.”

The Braves were led by senior point guard Hailey Evans who couldn’t have found a better time to break from a shooting slump, scoring 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including a perfect 2-for-2 from behind the arc.

“I’m so happy for Hailey,” Banks head coach Nick Rizzo said. “She’s a kid that can be really, really hard on herself and she’s been down, and she’s been frustrated, but we knew what she was capable of and you saw that tonight.”

Evans said it was about confidence, and she at some point in that second half just decided it was about time to let it rip.

“I knew we needed to score and I have full confidence in my teammates, and I finally started having confidence in myself,” Evans said. “I started making them, then I got even more confidence.”

It was supposed to be Corbett — who boasts some of the state’s best shooters — with the hot hand, but aside from the game’s opening minutes in which the Cardinals’ Lilly Schimel, Ella Holwege and Taylor Donahue each knocked down threes, it was an uncharacteristically cold night for the No. 1-seed from the Coastal Range League.

“We got a good start and then shots just got away from us,” Corbett head coach Bill Schimel said. “You have to give Banks credit though, they hit some big shots and every time we made a run they answered there at the end.”

Corbett shot just 24 percent from the field in the game and went unusually cold in the second quarter with just four points, and managed just five points over a 13-minute stretch between the second and third quarters.

Standout Cardinals guard Ally Schimel acknowledged that amid the unusually icy stretch the team’s confidence dropped, and by the time they were able to resurrect it, time ran out.

“We kind of got down a little bit and our energy really dropped,” she said. “By the time we were willing to fight back, it was just too late.”

Banks’ defense might’ve had something to say about that as well.

The Braves have been defined by their defense the entire year, and while most teams talk the talk when it comes to the dirty work necessary to shut teams down, the Braves walk it.

“Defense is my favorite part and I love the fact that people think of us as a defensive team,” Saunders said. “A lot of our offense comes off of defensive stops, and I think it’s amazing to be a part of a team that works so well together and does defense so well.”

They also did “rebounding” because Banks held a decisive edge in the game on the boards, tallying 47 rebounds to Corbett’s 24, including getting 28 combined from Evans, Saunders and post Madison Walker who led the team with 10.

“It’s (rebounding) a huge challenge for us,” Coach Schimel said. “We’ve got four guards, and really five guards, and you’ve got to battle. They’re a big, physical team, and they were really physical down there. They got a lot of their money off those offensive rebounds, so give them credit for that aggressiveness inside.”

After the Cardinals’ 9-0 start, things seemed eerily similar to the two teams’ recent two contests, one in which Corbett hit the Braves square between the eyes with a flurry of early threes. That didn’t go unnoticed by Rizzo who acknowledged feeling a bit uneasy over how the game’s first few minutes played out.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, here we go again,’” the Banks coach said. “But I called a quick timeout and told the girls to just settle down and lets get out on those three-point shooters.”

Saunders too said that Corbett’s start was a bit unsettling,

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little worried, but we know that that team can go on runs and we know that we can bounce back from those runs,” she said. “So, I knew that even though they were scoring, we’d be able to stop that. I was hoping that at least.”

And as it turned out, she was right. But while all things came up roses for Banks on this night, Corbett was left for the second straight year with a trophy they were really hoping to avoid — second place.

“It’s tough,” Coach Schimel said. “We were second last year and we wanted more this year, and that’s what the girls really had their sights on. There’s a lot to be proud of and we accomplished a lot this season, but it just hurts too much to think about right now.”

But this night was about the Braves, and they earned it.

“I’m so proud of my team,” Evans said. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment since we were in middle school and that’s a great team, but we came out ready to win and we did.”

Banks scorers included: Hailey Evans 17, Madison Walker 9, Alex Saunders 8, Madyson Bigsby 7, Jocelyn Janecek 6, Tyler Rose, Jordyn Maller, McKenna King.

Corbett scorers included: Ally Schimel 12, Lilly Schimel 9, Taylor Donahue 8, Ella Holwege 6, Maddie Lanter 3, Ava Blatchford.