Stimulus update: Direct payment worth up to $400 to be available for Massachusetts residents in 10 days



I n only 10 days, recipients of the Chelsea Eats program in Chelsea, Massachusetts , will receive their first payment of up to $400.

The program will give 738 households, all selected as recipients on Feb. 15, payments ranging from $200 to $400 to help them buy food and pay their utility bills. The city plans to distribute these payments via debit cards in early March and have the cards activated by March 15, a Chelsea city spokesperson told the Washington Examiner .

"The city notified recipients directly via correspondence. All recipients need to come in person to pick up their card on their assigned day," the spokesperson said.

This payment will be the first of three payments that recipients will receive from this program. The second and third payments will be issued to recipients in April and May, respectively.

To be selected for this program, applicants had to have been residents of Chelsea and had a household income 30% less than the area median. For a household of one, this income level would be $29,450, and for a household of two, it would be $33,650, with the income limit increasing slightly for each additional person in a household.

The amount people will receive from this payment will depend on the recipient's household size. A household of one will receive a payment of $200, a household of two will get $300, and any household with three or more people will receive a payment of $400.

Additional information about this program can be found on Chelsea's webpage on COVID-19 emergency assistance programs.