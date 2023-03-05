Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dominique Wilkins on Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird's dominance

By Justin Quinn,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwPlp_0l8GsJp600
(Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Among the greatest dunkers in the history of the NBA and a top-75 all-time player according to the league, Dominique Wilkins is former Boston Celtic who cut his teeth in the Association playing against Celtics legend Larry Bird before he joined the Hick From French Lick’s club in the twilight of his career.

So we ought to take Wilkins at his word when he sings the praises of Bird’s ability to take over a game at will in ways even the thunderous dunker himself was in awe of. And with the recent rise in popularity of unjustly bashing Boston legends, such a recounting is all the more critical.

Take a look at this recent interview of Wilkins with the folks over at the Players Tribune “Knuckleheads” podcast to hear what ‘Nique had to say about Larry Legend (and tons more) for yourself.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA27 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA23 hours ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Boosie Responds To Skip Bayless Questioning If Ja Morant Is A Gang Member
Memphis, TN2 days ago
The Jim Rome Show: Mike Woodson on Bob Knight's Return to Basketball
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
John Wooden bailed Bill Walton out of jail when he was studying at UCLA: "Protesting is not the right way"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
“Clear-cut, not even close” - Andre Iguodala crowns Gilbert Arenas the best player from University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
The Big Ten got their Coach of the Year very wrong
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Former Big Ten Basketball Star Facing Up To 40 Years In Prison
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy