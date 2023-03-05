Mets get David Peterson injury scare after comebacker hits foot

JUPITER, Fla. — The Mets have mostly avoided injuries so far this spring, but they got a scare when David Peterson took a comebacker off his left foot during his appearance in a 15-4 exhibition win over the Marlins on Saturday at Roger Dean Stadium.

The left-hander finished the inning, but reported soreness afterward and was sent back to Port St. Lucie for an X-ray.

“You get to know a guy and you know there might be a little more going on in there than he’s letting on,’’ manager Buck Showalter said of Peterson.

The 27-year-old got the out on the play, recovering well enough to chase down the ball and throw out Nick Fortes and faced two more batters to complete the inning.

Peterson, who will likely provide depth for the rotation, tossed a pair of scoreless innings, walking two and striking out one before leaving the game.

Mets pitcher David Peterson throws in the fifth inning on Saturday against the Marlins. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

The Mets will get their first look at Kodai Senga on Sunday, with the right-hander set to make his Grapefruit League debut against the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium.

see also

It will be the right-hander’s first game action since he signed with the Mets in the offseason.

“It’s new for him, but it’s still pitching,’’ Showalter said before the game Saturday. “It’s still baseball, it’s still hitters trying to do damage. I think once he gets into the heat of pitching, he’ll be in his element. I’ll feel better answering it after it’s over and we see what’s going on.”

Senga, who arrived from Japan on a five-year contract worth $75 million, spent the early portion of camp adjusting to the baseball and slope of the mound he said through an interpreter earlier in the week.

He was anticipating the challenge of “throwing to actual hitters, not the Mets’ hitters, so it’s something I really look forward to.”

Senga won’t be the only one learning, Showalter pointed out.

“We’ll be looking for what might help him,” Showalter said. “It’s gonna be good for us, since we’re learning, too. I think we’re all looking forward to getting the first one out of the way. He has pitched here [in spring] already, just not in a game with a team wearing a different uniform.”

Senga will be followed on the mound by Jose Quintana, who had a rough first start in spring training.

Kodai Senga warming up before a bullpen session at Mets spring training on March 2, 2023. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Showalter said Quintana, another free agent acquisition this past offseason at two years and $26 million, will pitch two or three innings.

“We’re getting to know Quintana, too, as well as Senga,’’ Showalter said.

Sunday will be the final day in camp for many players who are set to leave for the World Baseball Classic, including Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil, who Showalter said would fly out following the game Sunday.

“I don’t think some people realize the impact it’s gonna have,’’ Showalter said.

Showalter added he spoke with Team USA manager Mark DeRosa on Saturday and had just one piece of advice for him: “I told him, ‘Make sure they all come back healthy.’ ”

Among the ways it will impact the Mets is the fact Showalter said he doesn’t expect any pitchers to be sent to minor league camp on the day off Monday, since many will be needed to fill the void left by the pitchers appearing in the tournament.

“We’ll see how we’re sitting with arms after all these people leave,’’ Showalter said.