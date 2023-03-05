Open in App
Ohio State
The Times-Reporter

James Contini: Post-marital agreements approved in Ohio

By James F. Contini II,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vzrr5_0l8GpFBZ00

A prenuptial agreement is an agreement entered into by two unmarried individuals before marriage who want to define what their rights and responsibilities are as it relates to their assets in the case of a divorce or in the case of a death of either one of them.

A post marital agreement is an agreement that several states allow whereby married individuals are permitted to enter into an agreement to specify each of their rights and responsibilities as it relates to what will happen with their assets in the case of a divorce or death of either one of them. Unlike prenuptial agreements, Ohio has not allowed post marital agreements in the past.

Many states have permitted post marital agreements; however, Ohio was not one of them. Until now. On December 22, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law which will authorize post marital agreements. This bill becomes effective March 23.

The new bill allows individuals to enter into post marital agreements or to modify or terminate prenuptial agreements. In order for this post marital agreement to be valid, Ohio Revised Code Section 3103.061 provides that the agreement must be:

  • In writing and signed by both spouses.
  • Entered into freely without fraud, duress, coercion, or overreaching.
  • Have full disclosure of all assets.
  • Not promote divorce or profiteering from divorce.

Therefore, married individuals are now permitted to enter into post marital agreements to determine their rights and responsibilities in the case of a divorce or a death. Those individuals are now also permitted to amend or terminate prenuptial agreements.

If you have any questions regarding these matters, please contact your attorney to discuss them in detail and determine what course of action is right for you.

NOTE: This general summary of the law should not be used to solve individual problems since slight changes in the fact situation may require a material variance in the applicable legal advice.

James F. Contini II is a certified specialist in estate planning with Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., LPA in New Philadelphia. Reach him at jcontini@kwgd.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: James Contini: Post-marital agreements approved in Ohio

