WVNews

Photo Gallery: West Virginia Mountaineers Men's Basketball Senior Day By Kevin Kinder BlueGoldNews.com, 4 days ago

By Kevin Kinder BlueGoldNews.com, 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia closed its 2022-23 men's basketball home regular season with an 89-81 win at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, with... ...