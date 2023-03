(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says parent-teacher conferences have been rescheduled on March 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to make up for the time lost due to last month’s inclement weather.

Mr. Barber says no scheduled appointments for the middle school and high school conferences; however, the elementary teachers will be reaching out to parents who were scheduled for February 15 and setting up a time on March 15.