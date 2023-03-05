Harvard-Westlake handles host St. John Bosco; Corona Centennial blows past St. Augustine: SoCal Open boys roundup

BELLFLOWER - A physical, but crisply played game through three quarters turned into a slog in the fourth with numerous fouls and multiple free throws as Harvard Westlake/Studio City survived against host St. John Bosco/Bellflower, 69-64, Saturday in the CIF Southern California Regional Open Division semifinal.

The Wolverines (31-2) advance to the regional championship game Tuesday at Corona Centennial (30-3). The winner will play for the state championship game next weekend at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The victory also helped Harvard Westlake exact a bit of revenge against the Braves who beat them in a CIF Southern Section playoff game, 62-55, on Feb. 14.

Through the first three quarters, the teams combined to shoot just 15 free throws, but in the fourth 24 fouls were whistled and the teams combined to shoot 31 free throws. It ground the game to a halt and neither team could gain much of an advantage.

Senior Brady Dunlap paced the Wolverines with 18 points and senior Jacob Huggins added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Brady Dunlap (11) celebrates with big fans. File photo: Nick Koza

Harvard Westlake had built a 14-point lead (44-30) by the middle of the third quarter, but the Braves behind sophomore guard Elzie Harrington and freshman guard Brandon McCoy kept pecking away at the advantage and whittled it to two points at 62-60 after two Harrington free throws with 1:52 remaining.

The Wolverines made three of four free throws in the next 1:06 to stymie the rally and secure the outcome.

“Honestly, this whole time (my mindset) was this isn’t my last game,” Huggins said. “I told that to Brady as well and I think that got some extra fire behind us and it definitely helped us out.”

Huggins’ play was big for Harvard Westlake since he helped secure the paint and alter some shots by the smaller, quicker Braves. He added three blocks and converted all three of his free throws.

Huggins’ help side defense also worked perfectly on the game plan the coaches had devised after the loss to St. John Bosco last month.

“We needed to be better on the ball (defense),” Wolverines coach David Rebibo said. “Our weak side defenders had to do a better job of supporting early and rebounding. We had to win the rebounding battle and I think we did. (Huggins) did a great job. He was a beast.”

Jacob Huggins (12) played Saturday like 'it was my last game.' File photo: Nick Koza

Harrington finished with a game-high 20 points, McCoy added 13 points and senior Xinyi Lee chipped in 10 points.

Juniors Trent Perry and Christian Horry added 11 points apiece for Harvard Westlake and sophomore Nikolas Khamenia had 10 points.

Saturday’s victory was the first time the Wolverines had played in 15 days. There is a quick turnaround for Tuesday with only one day of practice on Monday.

“We know it’s going to be a competitive game,” Huggins said. “We just got to go in and prepare on Monday and they will be doing the same. We just have to do what we do and I think we can come out with a W.”

Corona Centennial 89, St. Augustine-San Diego 67: The Huskies won their 52nd straight game against California opponents with an impressive home win. As usual, Centennial did it with great balance, according to Eric-Paul John of the Press-Telegram , as Mike Price had 24 points, Duke-bound Jared McCain added 23 points and Eric Freeny contributed 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Aaron McBride, the hero of the Southern Section championship, tried just five shots, made all of them and finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jurian Dixon, like he's done almost all season, led St. Augustine (28-5) with 23 points. The Saints were coming off a resounding home win over Southern Section power West Ranch 63-60.